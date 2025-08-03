Dubai vs Mumbai: What 5 crore can fetch you in real estate, returns, maintenance costs and more

Fareed Shaikh (name changed), a 43-year-old professional from Hyderabad who currently lives in Dubai for work, dreams of owning a home in Mumbai someday. But soaring prices have made that dream feel distant. “Mumbai is so expensive that at times it feels costlier than Dubai,” he said. According to real estate experts, while Mumbai may be slightly more expensive than Dubai in terms of property prices, Dubai outpaces Mumbai when it comes to maintenance costs. (Picture for representational purposes only)(AFP)

According to Housing.com, apartment prices in Mumbai range from ₹15,000 per sq ft to as high as ₹2 lakh per sq ft, depending on the location. In contrast, Dubai offers properties between ₹9,000 per sq ft to over ₹1 lakh per sq ft.

Real estate experts say it depends on several factors, including the locality, developer, amenities, and the property's age. While ₹5 crore may get you a compact 2 or 3 BHK in a prime Mumbai locality, the same amount in Dubai could fetch a larger, better-amenitized home, often in a centrally located or waterfront community.

For instance, a 1 BHK apartment in a luxury tower in Downtown Dubai, just about 1 km from the Burj Khalifa, can cost around ₹12 crore. At the same time, homebuyers with a more modest budget of ₹1 crore can find 1 BHK options in Jumeirah Village, located approximately 25 km from Downtown Dubai, one of the city’s most premium and expensive neighbourhoods.

“Mumbai’s real estate market is shaped by its unique blend of economic opportunities, cultural significance, and limited land availability, which contributes to its higher property prices compared to Dubai. While Dubai offers modern infrastructure and a more straightforward regulatory environment, Mumbai’s historical legacy, bustling commercial sectors, and status as India’s financial capital drive demand and, consequently, prices," Chintan Vasani, founder Partner, Wisebiz Realty.

"With a budget of ₹5 crore (approximately 2.5 million AED), homebuyers can expect different offerings in both cities. In Mumbai, this investment could secure a decent 2 BHK apartment in a desirable neighbourhood like Bandra or Juhu, or a premium office space in a prime location. In contrast, in Dubai, this budget could afford a luxurious 3-4 bedroom apartment in a high-rise with stunning views, or even a townhouse or a villa in an upscale community. Ultimately, the choice between Mumbai and Dubai boils down to lifestyle preferences, investment goals, and the unique value each city offers," Vasani said.

Prime Mumbai properties can easily exceed ₹8 crore for a 2 BHK, while larger, better-equipped homes in Dubai’s prime areas are available for 20–25% less. Even a ₹5.5 crore suburban 2 BHK in Mumbai costs more than a similar unit just 30 minutes from the Burj Khalifa. With rental yields averaging 7.5%–11% and a tax-free investment environment, Dubai offers stronger value and returns compared to Mumbai’s increasingly expensive, tax-burdened market, said Ritu Kant Ojha, a Dubai-based real estate portfolio advisor working with HNIs investing in the region.

“A 2,000 sq ft apartment in prime Mumbai typically costs between ₹9 to ₹12 crore, whereas similar properties in top Dubai communities like Jumeirah Lakes Towers are priced between ₹6.5 to ₹8 crore,” said Ritu Kant Ojha. “Coupled with Dubai’s ambitious 2040 vision and projected 75% population growth, the city presents a more forward-looking and potentially more rewarding real estate investment destination than Mumbai, which faces high costs and infrastructure limitations.”

Also Read: Here’s why sales of Mumbai’s luxury apartments priced above ₹40 crore have softened in H1 2025

Maintenance cost of apartments in Dubai vs Mumbai

According to real estate experts, while Mumbai may be slightly more expensive than Dubai in terms of property prices, Dubai outpaces Mumbai when it comes to maintenance costs.

“High-rise living in Dubai typically comes with a steeper upkeep price,” said Ritu Kant Ojha. “Annual maintenance costs in Dubai range from ₹250 to ₹700 per sq ft, compared to ₹50 to ₹300 per sq ft in Mumbai. However, given the higher per capita income in Dubai, along with superior standards of maintenance and more extensive, high-quality amenities in most Dubai high-rises, the higher maintenance cost is often justified.”

"The Common Area Maintenance (CAM) charges in Dubai can be higher than in Mumbai. It’s essential to recognise that these costs reflect the premium services and world-class amenities that enhance the overall lifestyle. Residents in Dubai benefit from meticulously maintained facilities, exceptional security, and a vibrant community atmosphere, making it a worthwhile investment for a quality living experience," Vasani said.

"In India, high-end apartments also command significant CAM fees, often comparable to those in Dubai, due to the superior services they provide. Moreover, when you consider the rental potential, properties in Dubai often yield much higher returns, making the premium for maintenance not just an expense, but a strategic investment in a lucrative rental market. Ultimately, paying a little more for top-notch services can lead to substantial benefits in terms of lifestyle and financial return," Vasani said.

Also Read: Dubai’s property tokenisation vs REITs: Key differences, who can invest, minimum amount and more

Are Mumbai homeowners investing in Dubai apartments?

According to Ritu Kant Ojha, there’s a growing trend of Mumbai-based buyers investing in Dubai, spanning a wide range of profiles, from owners of established family businesses and top-level MNC executives to high-earning salaried professionals.

Also Read: Here’s what’s driving super-rich Indians to invest in Dubai's real estate market

“Dubai’s easy accessibility from India and its high-quality lifestyle make it an ideal second home for many,” said Ojha. Studio apartments are especially popular among Indian buyers looking for a quick getaway. A key attraction is the Golden Visa, which can be secured by investing in property worth AED 2 million (approximately ₹4.7 crore). This not only grants long-term residency but also allows investors to sponsor family members and even domestic staff.”