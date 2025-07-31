South Mumbai’s share in property registrations drops in July 2025, Western and Central Suburbs dominate: report

Western and Central Suburbs dominated Mumbai’s real estate market in July 2025, accounting for 88% of total property registrations. In contrast, South Mumbai’s share slipped to 6%, down from 8% during the same period last year. Overall registrations remained largely flat, with 12,366 units registered—a marginal 0.1% decline compared to 12,373 units in July 2024, according to data from the Maharashtra government’s Department of Registrations and Stamps (IGR). Mumbai real estate market recorded over 88,426 property registrations in the Jan-July period, marking a 4% YoY increase on year-to-date basis. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

On a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, July reported 7% increase compared to 11,599 properties registered in June 2025, data reveals.

Where are properties being registered?

According to the data, Western and Central Suburbs continued to anchor Mumbai’s residential market, together accounting for 88% of total registrations in July 2025, up slightly from 86% a year ago.

The Western Suburbs alone contributed 57%, while the Central Suburbs accounted for 31%. In contrast, South Mumbai’s share declined to 6%, indicating a relative softening in activity within the city’s traditional prime micro-markets.

The momentum of property registrations continues to be skewed towards the higher price brackets. The mid-segment, especially properties in the price range of ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore, saw a dip in the overall contribution towards registrations, Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy firm that collated the data, said in its report.

The share of registrations for properties priced above ₹5 crore rose from 5% in July 2024 to 6% in July 2025.

On the other hand, stamp duty collection witnessed a rise of 3% YoY, from ₹1,064 crore in July 2024 to ₹1,101 crore in July 2025. In June 2025, ₹1,035 crore was collected as stamp duty, according to the data.

According to Knight Frank India, 80% of the properties registered in July 2025 were residential units.

4% increase on a year-to-date basis

According to the Knight Frank India report, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Mumbai recorded over 88,426 property registrations in the Jan-July period, marking a 4% YoY increase. Revenue from these registrations rose by 13% YoY to ₹7,832 crores, with both metrics recording their strongest performance since 2013 in the Jan-July period.

Properties up to 1,000 sq ft continue to lead in registrations

According to the data, apartments up to 1,000 sq ft continued to dominate Mumbai’s residential real estate registrations in July 2025,

accounting for 82% of all transactions, broadly stable compared to 83% in July 2024.

Within this, the 500–1,000 sq ft segment remained the most popular. Larger apartments maintained their presence, with units sized 1,000–2,000 sq ft increasing by a percentage to 14% and those above 2,000 sq ft steady at 3%.

The Knight Frank India report said this underscores the enduring preference for compact homes, even as a niche segment of buyers continues to explore more spacious living options.