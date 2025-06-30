Mumbai records 11,521 property registrations in June, sees 1% YoY dip

Mumbai recorded 11,521 property registrations in June 2025, reflecting a slight 1% year-on-year dip, while revenue from these registrations rose 2% to ₹1,031 crore, according to data from the Maharashtra government’s Department of Registrations and Stamps (IGR). Mumbai has recorded 11,521 property registrations in June 2025, reflecting a slight 1% year-on-year dip. (Representational photo)(HT Photo)

In the first half of 2025 (January–June), the city registered 75,982 property sales, a 5% increase year-on-year. Registration revenue increased by 15% to ₹6,727 crore, with both figures marking the strongest half-yearly performance since 2013, as per an analysis by Knight Frank India.

June 2025 reflected a distinct shift in buyer activity, with momentum skewed towards the higher price brackets. The share of registrations for properties priced above ₹5 crore rose from 5% in June 2024 to 6% in June 2025. Conversely, the mid-market segments, especially properties priced between ₹1 crore and 5 crores saw a dip in their overall contribution to total registrations, the Knight Frank analysis showed.

“Mumbai’s residential market continues to reflect steady buyer confidence, as registrations consistently stay above the 11,000-mark year-on-year. What’s particularly encouraging is that this sustained demand has led to the city’s strongest half-yearly performance in over a decade. While we’ve seen some cooling in the mid-price segments, the appetite for larger homes and properties priced above ₹5 crore remains strong, driving healthy revenue collections,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.

Properties up to 1,000 sq ft continue to lead in registrations

Apartments up to 1,000 sq ft continued to dominate Mumbai’s residential registrations in June 2025, accounting for 84% of all transactions, broadly stable compared to 83% in June 2024. Within this, the 500–1,000 sq ft segment remained the most popular, inching up from 44% to 45%.

Also Read: Mumbai’s housing affordability is at a 15-year high, but homeownership still remains out of reach for most buyers

The share of units up to 500 sq ft held steady at 39% YoY. Larger apartments maintained their presence, with units sized 1,000–2,000 sq ft unchanged at 13% and those above 2,000 sq ft steady at 3%. This underscores the enduring preference for compact homes, even as a niche segment of buyers continues to explore more spacious living options, it noted.

Western and Central suburbs account for 88% of the total market share

The Western and Central Suburbs continued to anchor Mumbai’s residential market, together accounting for 88% of total registrations in June 2025, up slightly from 86% a year ago.

The Western Suburbs alone contributed 57%, while the Central Suburbs accounted for 31%. In contrast, South Mumbai’s share declined to 6%, indicating a relative softening in activity within the city’s traditional prime micro-markets, it said.