Shahrukhz by Danube debuts in Dubai; Similar towers to come up in New York, London, Delhi and Mumbai

Danube Properties which is developing a 55-storey commercial tower in Dubai named after Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, also plans to launch similar ‘Shahrukhz’ towers in New York, London, Delhi and Mumbai. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and Danube Group founder and chairman Rizwan Sajan at the launch of the 'Shahrukhz by Danube' commercial tower.

“Shah Rukh by Danube will not be only in Dubai, you will find it across the world. You will find Shahrukh tower it in New York, London, Delhi and Mumbai. This legacy will be taken across the world,” Danube Group founder and chairman Rizwan Sajan said at the launch event in Mumbai last week.

For the Dubai tower, the company’s signature 1% payment plan will be available to buyers, along with a 10-year Golden Visa for eligible investors, he told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

The commercial tower, called ‘Shahrukhz by Danube’ is slated for completion in 2029 and will feature a statue of Shah Rukh Khan in his iconic arms-outstretched pose at the entrance. The A-grade development will span over 1 million sq ft of built-up area, with prices starting at ₹4 crore.

“Commercial unit sizes range from 460 sq ft to 11,000 sq ft. Buyers pay a 20% down payment, followed by monthly installments of 1% of the ₹4 crore price for six years.” he said.

"Indians have always been among our top customers, and the trust they place in me and in Danube is truly immense. ‘Shahrukhz by Danube’ is a project inspired by King Khan himself and a reflection of my own journey of ambition and success. Before this, we launched ‘Aspirz,’ a mixed-use residential and commercial development, which turned out to be a remarkable success. With every project, we aim to set a new benchmark, and ‘Shahrukhz’ is another step in that direction,” he said.

Shahrukhz’ will offer more than 40 world-class amenities, including a sky pool, helipad for air taxis, valet services, and exclusive business lounges. The tower will be located close to key Dubai landmarks, from the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Airport to the Gold Souk.

Shah Rukh Khan, speaking at the launch, was quoted as saying that “It is humbling and deeply touching to have a landmark in Dubai carry my name. Dubai has always been a special place for me, a city that celebrates dreams, ambition, and possibility. "

SRK owns a luxurious villa named Jannat in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, gifted by Nakheel, a Dubai-based real estate company. The villa is worth over ₹100 crore and comes with a private beach, according to media reports.

