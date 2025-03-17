Shah Rukh Khan to move to temporary home almost half the size of Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan’s temporary home in Mumbai's Pali Hill is nearly half the size of his expansive Mannat bungalow in Bandra. The two duplex apartments he has leased, spanning 10,500 sq ft, will serve as his residence during the proposed repair and renovation of his 27,000 sq ft bungalow, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com. Shah Rukh Khan’s temporary home in Mumbai's Pali Hill is nearly half the size of his expansive Mannat bungalow in Bandra.( (File/AFP))

One of the apartments spans 6,000 sq ft of carpet area, while the other is spread across 4,500 sq ft, per the documents accessed by Zapkey.com. Both duplex apartments are located in the Puja Casa building in the Pali Hill area of Khar.

According to property registration documents, the monthly rent for the first duplex is ₹11.54 lakh, with a security deposit of ₹32.97 lakh, while the second duplex costs ₹12.61 lakh per month, along with a security deposit of ₹36 lakh.

Mannat, located in the upscale Bandstand area of Bandra, was purchased by SRK in 2001 for ₹13.01 crore. According to a report by HT.com, the property is valued at approximately ₹200 crore.

All About SRK’s rented duplex apartments in Pali Hill

Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, and their children—Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam—will relocate to their new temporary residence, as reported by HT.com on February 26.

According to property registration documents, Shah Rukh Khan has leased two duplex apartments from the Bhagnani family. The first duplex is rented from actor Jackky Bhagnani and his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh, while the second duplex has been leased from film producer Vashu Bhagnani.

The two duplex apartments are leased for a period of 36 months, with the lease set to commence on April 1, 2025. The lock-in period is one year, the documents reveal.

Located just 3 km from Mannat, the new temporary home is a short drive away, taking 10 to 20 minutes to travel by road.

The parties did not visit the registration office to finalise agreement formalities

The parties did not visit the registration office to finalize the agreement formalities. According to a request letter attached to the registered documents for the two duplexes, none of the parties, including Shah Rukh Khan, went to the office. Instead, they wrote to the registrar, requesting a home visit for documentation purposes, citing security concerns. The transaction was officially registered on February 14, 2025.

A query was sent to Pooja Dadlani, manager of Shah Rukh Khan and Jacky Bhagnani, but no response has been received.

Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh could not be reached for comment.

SRK’s rented duplex apartments in Pali Hill overlook the bungalow where Dilip Kumar once lived

Shah Rukh Khan’s new temporary home in the Puja Casa building, where he has rented two duplex apartments, is surrounded by several bungalows and small housing societies that are home to many affluent, high-net-worth individuals.

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar’s bungalow, currently being redeveloped, is located directly across from SRK’s newly rented apartments. The iconic Kapoor family bungalow and actor Sanjay Dutt’s residence are nearby.

While most apartments in the Puja Casa building have balconies, it remains unclear whether SRK’s temporary home will include this feature.

According to local brokers, the rent for a 2 BHK apartment in Pali Hill can easily reach ₹2 lakh per month, while the price per sq. ft. for purchasing an apartment in a new building can surpass ₹1 lakh.

Mannat’s history

Mannat was named 'Villa Vienna' earlier. SRK bought 'Villa Vienna' from the 'Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust' in 2001 and renamed it 'Mannat' in 2005.

As per reports, when Khan first acquired the property, he replaced the name with Jannat, which means heaven, but when it proved lucky for him, he renamed it Mannat, which means prayer.

According to an HT.com report, Mannat's history dates back to 1914, when it was initially built and owned by Nariman A. Dubash.

Mannat Bungalow is classified as a Grade-III heritage property, meaning the original bungalow cannot be modified. However, the actor has added a six-storey annexe behind the main structure, known as the Mannat Annexe.

The Bollywood actor's Mannat bungalow has been in the news since December 2024 after Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, applied with the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) on November 9, seeking to add two additional floors to the annexe, adding another 616.02 sq. meters to the total built-up area, according to a report published in the Hindustan Times.

A recent report published by Bar & Bench states that social activist Santosh Daundkar has approached the National Green Tribunal, alleging that Shah Rukh Khan and the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) violated regulations in securing the necessary Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for renovations at Mannat.