Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra and family sell land parcel in Mumbai for 855 crore to NTT Global Data Centers

Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his family have sold a land parcel in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹855 crore to NTT Global Data Centers. The property was sold through two family-owned firms, Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his family have sold a land parcel in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹ 855 crore to NTT Global Data Centers. The property was sold through two family-owned firms, Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited (Representational photo) .(Jeetendra on The Kapil Sharma Show).

The deal was registered on May 29, 2025, and involved the sale of two adjoining land parcels spread over 9,664.68 sq m (about 2.39 acres). The site currently houses Balaji IT Park and includes three buildings with a total built-up area of approximately 4.9 lakh sq ft, the documents showed.

NTT Global Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure India Private Limited, formerly known as Netmagic IT Services, has bought the land parcel. The company offers a range of technology services such as cloud solutions, hosting, data management, cybersecurity, and application development, they showed.

The transaction attracted a stamp duty of ₹8.69 crore and registration fees of ₹30,000, the documents showed.

The sellers, Pantheon Buildcon and Tusshar Infra Developers, are companies owned by Jeetendra Kapoor and his family.

The actor could not be reached for a comment. Queries have been sent to NTT Global Data Centers. The copy will be updated if a response is received.

Located between key business and entertainment zones, Andheri has developed into a major commercial and residential hub over the years.

Other Bollywood transactions in Mumbai

In May, Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat and his wife Jyoti Hooda purchased an apartment in Mumbai's Andheri West for ₹10 crore. The property, situated in Poorna Apartments, features a carpet area of 1,950 sq ft and a built-up area of 2,341 sq ft, according to official documents.

In April, Bollywood playback singer Alka Yagnik and her daughter Syesha Kapoor purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai for ₹11.5 crore. The 2,297 sq ft unit is located in Oberoi Sky Heights, Andheri West, and was registered on April 15. The deal values the apartment at ₹50,071 per sq ft.

Bollywood composer and singer Anu Malik and his wife Anju Malik had earlier sold two apartments for ₹14.49 crore in Mumbai's Santacruz West area.

Last year, Amitabh Bachchan purchased three commercial properties spanning a carpet area of 8,429 square feet for nearly ₹60 crore in Mumbai’s Andheri West, property registration documents accessed by FloorTap.com showed.