Mumbai ranks 6th globally in under-construction data centre capacity, surpassing London and Dublin: Report

Mumbai has secured the 6th spot among 97 global cities in terms of under-construction data centre capacity, overtaking major hubs like London and Dublin, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield. The report also highlights Pune and Bengaluru, which rank 4th and 5th respectively among Asia-Pacific’s emerging data centre hubs. Mumbai has secured the 6th spot among 97 global cities in terms of under-construction data centre capacity, overtaking major hubs like London and Dublin. (For representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

Apart from its global ranking, Mumbai ranks as the 7th established data center market in the Asia Pacific region. At the end of 2024 the city had 335 MW of data center capacity under construction, which, once completed, will expand its operational capacity by 62%.

The report covers 97 global markets, highlights power access, land availability, and infrastructure as key factors shaping data center development. Virginia is in first position with 1,834 MW data centre capacity under construction, followed by Atlanta (1,078 MW), Columbus (546 MW), Dallas (500 MW) and Phoenix (478 MW).

"At the end of 2024, the city had 335 MW of data centre capacity under construction, which, once completed, will expand its operational capacity by 62 per cent," real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield (C&W) said.

Austin/San Antonio ranks 7th (325MW), Reno 8th (305MW), London 9th (265MW) and Dublin (249 MW), according to C&W's latest 'Global Data Center Market Comparison' report 2025.

Mumbai accounts for 42% of India’s projected under construction capacity underscoring its growing prominence as a regional data center hub. The data centre growth is further supported by digital infrastructure upgrades in the city. According to the Cushman & Wakefield India Outlook Report, 2025 may witness the completion of three crucial undersea data cable projects landing in Mumbai.

Pune and Bengaluru ranked 4th and 5th among APAC’s emerging data center hubs

Ranked 4th among APAC’s top emerging data center markets in Cushman & Wakefield’s Global Data Center Market Comparison 2025, Pune is rapidly becoming a preferred destination for hyperscalers and enterprise-grade colocation facilities. As of Q1 2025, Pune’s operational data center stock stands at 112 IT MW

Global Data Center markets are seeing surging demand due to relentless growth and expansion of cloud computing and Artificial Intelligence workloads according to the latest report by Cushman & Wakefield, Global Data Center Market Comparison 2025.

The data center industry experienced significant growth in 2024, Asia Pacific cities continue to demonstrate strong growth momentum, 10 of the world’s 30 largest data center markets are now in the Asia Pacific region.

The report highlights that Asia Pacific ended 2024 with 1.6 GW of new capacity coming online, bringing the region’s total operational data center capacity to 12.2 GW. The development pipeline remains strong, with an additional 14.4 GW of capacity currently under construction or planned.

“India’s data center landscape is undergoing a strategic shift. Mumbai has firmly positioned itself among the top global markets, while Pune is emerging as a key data center hub in the APAC region. India’s data center sector has attracted prominent international operators and investors, even as domestic players continue to expand capacity,” said Gautam Saraf, executive managing director, Mumbai and New Business, India, Cushman & Wakefield.