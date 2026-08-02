Mumbai: Booking an ambulance in Maharashtra could soon become more transparent, with patients able to see fares, track vehicles in real time and receive digital receipts under a proposed state ambulance policy announced by state’s Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Saturday. State’s new ambulance policy to rein in arbitrary pricing (HT ARCHIVE)

The Maharashtra State Ambulance Policy, being drafted by the Motor Vehicles Department, aims to regulate ambulance services across the state by introducing uniform pricing norms, monitoring response times and improving accountability among public and private operators.

“Ambulances are not just a means of transport but are also important lifelines that save patients’ lives in emergency situations. Therefore, the policy’s aim will be to make the entire system, right from registration of ambulances in the state to actual service, response time, pricing and reaching the hospital more disciplined,” Sarnaik said.

Among the biggest changes proposed is mandatory display of ambulance charges through a mobile application.

The minister, in a statement said, the pricing currently remains opaque, which makes it difficult for relatives of patients to face financial difficulties in an emergency situation. “The proposed policy envisages making it mandatory for every registered ambulance to publish the rate sheet on the app,” Sarnaik said.

“Along with notifying the maximum rate as per AIS-125 code (meant for ambulances), the state government will also give citizens an idea of the estimated fare. With the availability of digital records and e-receipts for each ride, transactions will become more transparent.”

The app is also expected to show the nearest available ambulance, estimated arrival time, onboard medical facilities and operator details, while generating digital records and e-receipts for every journey.

The policy will also include first-aid guidance for citizens, with illustrated instructions on CPR, stopping bleeding, treating burns and safely handling accident victims in the event of an accident or medical emergency.

“Every moment after an accident is crucial. Lives often depend on how quickly the ambulance reaches, how quickly the patient receives proper first aid and how quickly he is admitted to the right hospital. Therefore, a comprehensive policy that integrates technology, transparency, discipline and accountability in the ambulance sector will be formulated soon. Our effort is to ensure that every citizen of the state gets reliable ambulance services in emergency situations,” Sarnaik said.

In line with the proposed policy, the existing ambulances will have to upgrade themselves once the policy is approved. Maharashtra currently operates 1,076 ambulances under the 108 Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS), while around 5,000 ambulances are run by private hospitals, NGOs, trusts and other organisations.