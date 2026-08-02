Punjab releases second tranche of cash aid to 35.5 lakh more women

A month after launching the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojna and releasing the first tranche of financial assistance on July 1, the Punjab government on Saturday transferred the second instalment to another 35.5 lakh women, taking the total number of beneficiaries under the scheme to 68.5 lakh. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during the financial assistance distribution function in Pathankot on Saturday. (@BhagwantMann X)

During a financial assistance distribution function under the scheme in Pathankot, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said women across Punjab were receiving ₹3,000 (general category) and ₹4,500 (Scheduled Caste category) as three months’ assistance for July, August and September under the scheme. Women receiving widow, disability and old-age pensions were also getting an additional ₹1,000 or ₹1,500 for the first time.

The chief minister said another five lakh women had registered under the scheme during the last seven days, taking the total registrations to 73.5 lakh, with enrolments continuing across the state for eligible beneficiaries.

Sharing snippets from the gathering on X, Mann said, “To make the mothers and sisters of Punjab financially independent, we have fulfilled another important promise today. After transferring the honourarium to 33 lakh women on July 1, we have now credited the accounts of another 35.5 lakh women today. Sisters who submitted their forms later will also receive three months’ instalments together.”

“This is your rightful entitlement. From now on, you will not have to depend on anyone else to meet your own needs or those of your children. The Aam Aadmi Party delivers on what it promises and turns its commitments into reality. Inquilab Zindabad,” the post concluded.

Addressing the function, the chief minister said he had fulfilled all promises and guarantees made to the people of the state. “Now, I have fulfilled my promise made to the mothers and sisters of the state. This is your money and you don’t need to ask anyone before spending it or using it,” he said.

The chief minister assured that every eligible woman will receive the benefit under the scheme irrespective of when she completed her registration. “Whoever fills the form even now will get the money from July 1, 2026. So, there is no need to worry about it because your brother is here to safeguard your interests. The funds are being transferred directly into bank accounts and women already receiving social security pensions will also be eligible. Around 97% of women in Punjab are expected to benefit under this scheme and our government has allotted a ₹9,300 crore budget for it,” he added.

Scheme aimed at ensuring dignity, self-respect for women: CM

The chief minister said the scheme was aimed at ensuring dignity and self-respect for women. “This scheme may not make women rich, but it will give dignity and self-respect to them. Women deserve the utmost respect because they are the source of life itself, and the blessings of mothers and sisters can help conquer every challenge in the world. Strengthening women’s financial autonomy is essential for improving household welfare, promoting gender equity and enhancing women’s participation in social and economic decision-making,” he said.

The monthly financial assistance for women, provided through Direct Benefit Transfer, was a key poll promise of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party before the 2022 Punjab assembly elections.

Women aged 18 years or above, who are registered as voters in Punjab and possess valid Aadhaar cards reflecting Punjab residency, are eligible to be enrolled as a beneficiary. There is no deadline.

Eligible women can apply for the scheme by visiting the nearest Anganwadi Centre, Sewa Kendra and municipal body offices. Documents required include Aadhaar card, Punjab voter card, Aadhaar-linked bank account details/passbook, income certificate (where applicable), Scheduled Caste certificate (where applicable) and a passport-size photo.

Those excluded include tax payers, regular or retired employees of the Punjab government, central government or any other state or UT governments; elected MLAs or MPs; and spouses of serving ministers, MPs or MLAs.