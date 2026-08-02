Cross-border drug racket busted in Amritsar, man held with 20kg heroin

Police have busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling and organised crime nexus in Amritsar with the arrest of one person and the seizure of 20 kg of heroin, officials said on Saturday. The recovered heroin consignment. (HT)

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was acting on the directions of a foreign-based handler linked to cross-border smugglers, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

The arrested person has been identified as Om Sharma, a resident of Amritsar Road at Jhabal in Tarn Taran. Apart from recovering a big haul of heroin, the counter intelligence (CI) wing, Amritsar, also impounded his Honda City car, bearing registration number PB46AJ6021, being used for smuggling activities.

Sharing operational details, he said that CI Amritsar had received specific information that associates of foreign-based handler are actively engaged in the illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs and have been receiving consignments of heroin from his Pakistan based associates in the border area of Ajnala using drones and then on his directions deliver the same to their associate Om Sharma, who delivers the narcotic consignments further to other parties in the state.

The information further revealed that Sharma recently got a huge consignment of heroin and is coming in the area of Sohian Kalan at Fatehgarh Churian Road, Amritsar, for further delivering to other party, he said, adding that acting swiftly, police team conducted raid and intercepted Sharma from near Dana Mandi at Sohian Kalan, and recovered 20kg heroin from his possession.

The DGP said that further investigation is underway to identify the entire network and uncover possible connections with previously busted narcotics smuggling modules.

A case under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the state special operation cell police station in Amritsar.