Punjab records 20% growth in gross GST revenue: Cheema

Punjab finance, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced on Saturday that the state has achieved a robust 20% growth in its gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue during the first four months of the current financial year. Backed by improved tax compliance and technology-driven administration, total collections scaled to ₹10,447.9 crore, up from ₹8,708.48 crore recorded during the corresponding period last year, he said. A significant highlight of the month’s performance has been the growth in SGST cash collection, said Cheema. (HT)

Cheema said: “For July 2026 alone, the state registered a gross GST collection of ₹2,614.45 crore, reflecting an 8.31% year-on-year increase alongside a national high SGST cash growth exceeding 16.23%, backed by severe crackdowns on bogus billing networks and strict recovery of legacy tax arrears.”

“During July 2026, Punjab recorded a gross GST collection of ₹2,614.45 crore, as against ₹2,413.91 crore during July 2025, registering an increase of ₹200.54 crore (8.31%),” the minister said.

A significant highlight of the month’s performance has been the growth in SGST cash collection, which increased from ₹815.84 crore in July 2025 to ₹948.29 crore in July 2026, registering an increase of ₹132.45 crore (16.23%), Cheema said.

Highlighting the growth in SGST, the finance minister said: “Punjab has recorded SGST cash growth of more than 16.23%, amongst the highest in the country. The increase in SGST cash receipts is a key indicator of improved voluntary compliance and actual tax payments by businesses operating in the state.”

​”During April-July 2026, Punjab recorded a gross GST collection of ₹10,447.9 crore, as against ₹8,708.48 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year, registering an increase of ₹1,739.42 crore (20%),” he said, adding that during July 2026, GST refunds amounting to more than ₹200 crore were sanctioned.