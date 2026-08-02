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    Punjab records 20% growth in gross GST revenue: Cheema

    During July 2026, Punjab recorded a gross GST collection of 2,614.45 crore, as against 2,413.91 crore during July 2025, registering an increase of 200.54 crore (8.31%), the Punjab finance minister said

    Published on: Aug 2, 2026, 08:19:31 IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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    Punjab finance, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced on Saturday that the state has achieved a robust 20% growth in its gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue during the first four months of the current financial year. Backed by improved tax compliance and technology-driven administration, total collections scaled to 10,447.9 crore, up from 8,708.48 crore recorded during the corresponding period last year, he said.

    A significant highlight of the month’s performance has been the growth in SGST cash collection, said Cheema. (HT)
    A significant highlight of the month’s performance has been the growth in SGST cash collection, said Cheema. (HT)

    Cheema said: “For July 2026 alone, the state registered a gross GST collection of 2,614.45 crore, reflecting an 8.31% year-on-year increase alongside a national high SGST cash growth exceeding 16.23%, backed by severe crackdowns on bogus billing networks and strict recovery of legacy tax arrears.”

    “During July 2026, Punjab recorded a gross GST collection of 2,614.45 crore, as against 2,413.91 crore during July 2025, registering an increase of 200.54 crore (8.31%),” the minister said.

    A significant highlight of the month’s performance has been the growth in SGST cash collection, which increased from 815.84 crore in July 2025 to 948.29 crore in July 2026, registering an increase of 132.45 crore (16.23%), Cheema said.

    Highlighting the growth in SGST, the finance minister said: “Punjab has recorded SGST cash growth of more than 16.23%, amongst the highest in the country. The increase in SGST cash receipts is a key indicator of improved voluntary compliance and actual tax payments by businesses operating in the state.”

    ​”During April-July 2026, Punjab recorded a gross GST collection of 10,447.9 crore, as against 8,708.48 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year, registering an increase of 1,739.42 crore (20%),” he said, adding that during July 2026, GST refunds amounting to more than 200 crore were sanctioned.

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    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Punjab Records 20% Growth In Gross GST Revenue: Cheema
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