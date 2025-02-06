Menu Explore
Bollywood singer Anu Malik sells two apartments in Mumbai for around 15 crore

ByMehul R Thakkar
Feb 06, 2025 02:01 PM IST

Mumbai real estate market update: Anu Malik's sale reflects a broader trend of Bollywood celebrities selling high-value properties in tinsel town

Bollywood composer and singer Anu Malik and his wife Anju Malik have sold two apartments for 14.49 crore in Mumbai's Santacruz West area, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.

Bollywood composer and singer Anu Malik and his wife Anju Malik have sold two apartments for around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 crore in Mumbai's Santacruz West area. (HT Files )
Documents show that the two apartments are located on the same floor in a building named Khushi Belmondo, with a built-up area of 2,515 sq ft.

The transaction was registered on February 5, and a stamp duty of 86.91 lakh and a registration fee of 30,000 were paid. The property has two parking spaces.

Khushi Belmondo is a ready-to-move-in residential project developed by Khushi World Developers.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha sells apartment in Mumbai's Bandra for 22.50 crore, earns 61% profit

According to the documents, Anu Malik sold the two apartments to Harmony Trust. Anu Malik and his wife and Harmony Trust could not be reached for comment.

Santacruz West is a strategically located suburban neighbourhood in Mumbai’s western region. The area is well-served by major roads and a railway station near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. This, along with its proximity to Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai’s key commercial hub, adds to its appeal, SquareYards said.

Anu Malik is a renowned Indian music composer and singer. Malik has won several awards for films such as Refugee, Baazigar and Main Hoon Na among others.

Also Read: Here's why high-net-worth individuals may be selling their properties in Mumbai’s real estate market

Bollywood stars on a property selling spree in the Mumbai real estate market

Anu Malik becomes the fifth Bollywood celebrity to sell a residential property in the Mumbai real estate market in 2025.

Also Read: After Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar sells an apartment in Mumbai for 4.25 crore

In the last month, Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Subhash Ghai have sold their properties totaling over 100 crore, according to property registration documents.

