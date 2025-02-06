Bollywood singer Anu Malik sells two apartments in Mumbai for around 15 crore

Bollywood composer and singer Anu Malik and his wife Anju Malik have sold two apartments for ₹14.49 crore in Mumbai's Santacruz West area, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards. Bollywood composer and singer Anu Malik and his wife Anju Malik have sold two apartments for around ₹ 15 crore in Mumbai's Santacruz West area. (HT Files )

Documents show that the two apartments are located on the same floor in a building named Khushi Belmondo, with a built-up area of 2,515 sq ft.

The transaction was registered on February 5, and a stamp duty of ₹86.91 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid. The property has two parking spaces.

Khushi Belmondo is a ready-to-move-in residential project developed by Khushi World Developers.

According to the documents, Anu Malik sold the two apartments to Harmony Trust. Anu Malik and his wife and Harmony Trust could not be reached for comment.

Santacruz West is a strategically located suburban neighbourhood in Mumbai’s western region. The area is well-served by major roads and a railway station near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. This, along with its proximity to Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai’s key commercial hub, adds to its appeal, SquareYards said.

Anu Malik is a renowned Indian music composer and singer. Malik has won several awards for films such as Refugee, Baazigar and Main Hoon Na among others.

Bollywood stars on a property selling spree in the Mumbai real estate market

Anu Malik becomes the fifth Bollywood celebrity to sell a residential property in the Mumbai real estate market in 2025.

In the last month, Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Subhash Ghai have sold their properties totaling over ₹100 crore, according to property registration documents.