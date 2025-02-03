Sonakshi Sinha sells an apartment in Mumbai's Bandra for 22.50 crore

Sonakshi Sinha has sold her apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area for Rs. 22.50 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards. She purchased the apartment in March 2020 for ₹14 crore, reflecting a 61% appreciation in value since then. Mumbai real estate update: Sonakshi Sinha has sold her apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area for Rs. 22.50 crore(HT Files)

The apartment sold by Sonakshi Sinha is located on the 16th floor of 81 Aureate in Bandra West. According to SquareYards, Sinha owns one more apartment in the same project.

The project, spread across 4.48 acres, has 4 BHK apartments. According to the documents, the apartment sold by Sinha has a carpet area of 4,211 sq ft and a built-up area of 4,632 sq ft, along with three car parks.

The documents showed that the transaction was registered on January 31, 2025, and a stamp duty of ₹1.35 crore and registration fees of ₹30,000 were paid.

According to the documents, Sonakshi Sinha sold the apartment to a Delhi-based individual named Richi Bansal.

Sonakshi Sinha and the buyer could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: Here's why high-net-worth individuals may be selling their properties in Mumbai’s real estate market

Other property transactions in the project 81 Aureate

According to SquareYards data, eight transactions amounting to a gross transaction value of ₹76 crore were registered with 81 Aureate between February 2024 and January 2025. The average resale property price for a 4BHK in the project is Rs. 51,636 per sq.ft., while the average monthly asking rent is Rs. 8.5 lakh.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Here’s why Bollywood stars invest in residential and commercial real estate

Bollywood stars on a property selling spree in the Mumbai real estate market

Sonakshi Sinha is the fourth Bollywood personality to sell her property in the last one month. In January 2025, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Director Subhash Ghai all sold properties collectively valued at around ₹100 crore, according to property registration documents.

Also Read: After Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar sells an apartment in Mumbai for ₹4.25 crore

Bandra’s proximity to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai’s key commercial hub, makes it an attractive residential option for corporate executives and business owners seeking minimal commute times. Connectivity is a major advantage, with the Western Express Highway, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, international airport, and the upcoming metro enhancing accessibility.

Also Read: Apple India sets a benchmark with record rental deal, leases 6,526 sq ft space in Mumbai's BKC for ₹738 per sq ft

Bollywood stars Suniel Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and sports personalities KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have also acquired properties in this neighbourhood.

In 2023, the actress bought a sea-facing apartment on the 26th floor of the same Bandra high-rise for ₹11 crore.

Sonakshi Sinha debuted in 2010 with the blockbuster film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan, which earned her widespread recognition. Over the years, she has showcased her versatility in films like Lootera, Akira, and Mission Mangal. In 2024, Sinha played the dual characters of courtesan mother and daughter in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Heeramandi. Sinha has also co-founded a beauty brand named 'SOEZI'.