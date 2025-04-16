Alka Yagnik, daughter, buy an apartment in Mumbai for 11.5 crore

Bollywood playback singer Alka Yagnik and her daughter Syesha Kapoor have purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai for ₹11.5 crore, according to documents accessed by IndexTap. Bollywood playback singer Alka Yagnik and her daughter Syesha Kapoor have purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai for ₹ 11.5 crore, according to documents accessed by IndexTap. (Representational Image)(File Photo )

The 2,297 sq ft unit is located in Oberoi Sky Heights, Andheri West, and was registered on April 15. The deal values the apartment at ₹50,071 per sq ft.

They have paid a stamp duty of ₹57.50 lakh for the transaction, the documents showed.

Yagnik currently stays in Oberoi Sky Heights in the Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, the registration documents showed.

The actress could not be reached for comment.

Around four years ago, Yagnik bought a house for ₹5 crore from her brother in Goregaon West, Mumbai, along with her daughter Syesha Kapoor.

Several other singers have invested in properties in Mumbai

Earlier this month, Bollywood singer Shantanu Mukherjee, popularly known as Shaan, and his wife Radhika Mukherjee purchased a luxury bungalow in Prabhachiwadi, Pune, for ₹10 crore.

Bollywood composer and singer Anu Malik and his wife Anju Malik had earlier sold two apartments for ₹14.49 crore in Mumbai's Santacruz West area.

A few weeks back, singer-composer Mika Singh revealed that he finally got possession of his 99th house after a six-year wait. In an interview, he told Pinkvilla that Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, designed the apartment on the condition that he wouldn’t question her choices.