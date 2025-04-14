Shaan and wife Radhika buy luxury bungalow in Pune for 10 crore

Bollywood singer Shantanu Mukherjee, popularly known as Shaan, along with his wife Radhika Mukherjee, has purchased a luxury bungalow in Prabhachiwadi, Pune, for ₹10 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. Bollywood singer Shantanu Mukherjee, popularly known as Shaan, and his wife Radhika Mukherjee, have bought a luxury bungalow in Pune, for ₹ 10 crore. (File photo)

The transaction was registered in March 2025.

According to the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the couple has purchased a luxurious plot-plus-bungalow property. The plot spans approximately 0.4 hectares (~4,787.92 sq. yd), while the built-up area is around 5,500 sq. ft. (~511.04 sq. m). The transaction incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 50 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

The singer could not be reached for a comment.

Prabhachiwadi is a locality situated in the Maval taluka of Pune district, Maharashtra. It lies within the Pune Metropolitan Region and is characterized by its rural setting, open land parcels, and emerging residential developments. The area benefits from its proximity to key transportation routes, including the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, making it accessible from both Pune city and nearby industrial zones, according to Square Yards.

Shantanu Mukherjee is a celebrated Indian playback singer with a career spanning over two decades, he has delivered numerous chart-topping hits in Bollywood, including songs from films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Tanu Weds Manu, and Dus.

Shaan joins list of singers investing in real estate

In January this year, playback singer Jubin Nautiyal has purchased a 4 BHK apartment for ₹4.94 crore in Mumbai's Madh Island area, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com

The same month, singer Stebin Ben and his family members Ben Alexander and Jyotsna Ben, purchased a duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra locality for ₹6.67 crore, documents accessed by Square Yards showed.

In February this year, Bollywood composer and singer Anu Malik and his wife Anju Malik sold two apartments for ₹14.49 crore in Mumbai's Santacruz West area, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.

Last year, popular singer and music composer Rahul Krishna Vaidya had purchased a 3,110 square feet high-end apartment in Mumbai for a sum of ₹9 crore, property registration documents accessed through proptech platform Square Yards showed.

A few weeks back, singer-composer Mika Singh had revealed that he finally got possession of his 99th house after a six-year wait. He told Pinkvilla in an interview that Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, designed the apartment on the condition that he wouldn’t question her choices.