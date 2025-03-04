Mika Singh opens up about his 99th house and Gauri Khan’s bold design choices

Singer-composer Mika Singh has revealed that he finally got possession of his 99th house after a six-year wait. He told Pinkvilla in an interview that Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, designed the apartment on the condition that he wouldn’t question her choices. Mika Singh has told Pinkvilla that Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, designed his 99th house on the condition that he wouldn’t question her choices.

Mika bought the house in 2012, but it was embroiled in legal issues, delaying his move-in until 2018. "This is one of my favorite buildings. I loved it so much that I purchased six flats in the same building. But due to the legal complications, I couldn't move in. Many other celebrities who owned flats there faced the same problem," Mika told Pinkvilla.

In the meantime, Mika purchased another flat in a nearby building, which also housed Kapil Sharma, and moved there while waiting for the legal issues to resolve.

Hopes to acquire his 100th house soon

Mika said that he hoped that he would be able to acquire his 100th house soon.

“I hope it reaches a round 100,” Mika told Pinkvilla, adding that owning so many homes wasn’t a dream he actively worked towards, but rather something he embraced as opportunities came his way.

"When I started, my salary was just ₹75. I never regretted earning such a low amount; in fact, as a teenager, it felt like a huge sum. I played the guitar, sang, performed at jagrans, kirtans, qawwalis, and there isn’t a devotional space where I haven’t performed. Then, I met Daler (Mehndi) paaji, and things started to change. Life isn't just about dreaming; it's also about accepting and realizing the opportunities that come your way,” he said.

On Gauri Khan green sofa and more

He shared that after speaking with Gauri, her team inspected the site, and she set her terms. "Gauri ma’am had one demand—whatever I do, you can’t question me," he recalled.

On the choice of colours in the house, he mentioned that while he preferred beige tones, Gauri introduced a green sofa into the space. "All my houses are decorated with brown and beige, but in the middle of this one, she added a green sofa. It took her almost two years to finish, and I never questioned her. I didn’t even visit while she was working on it, but the result of my patience speaks for itself," he told Pinkvilla.

“Jo maine intazaar kara do saal, iska aapne result dekhka hai.(The two years I waited for, you have now seen the result),” he said, recalling his first reaction on finally seeing the results.

He also recalled that when he approached Shah Rukh to ask Gauri to design his home, the superstar jocularly warned him about the high costs. “Nahi yaar, bohot lootegi tumhe, bohot mehenga karegi.' Jaan bhoojh ke dara rahe the mujhe.”

Said in a new interview with Pinkvilla

The singer-producer

“I hope it reaches a round 100,” said Mika, adding that it wasn’t even a dream that he worked towards, but was just open to the opportunities presented to him. “When I started off, my salary was ₹75. I never regretted that I was working on a low salary. In fact, as someone in my early teens, this was a really big number. I played the guitar, sang songs, performed in jagrans, sang kirtans and qawwalis, etc… There is no devotional space where I haven’t performed. Then, I met Daler (Mehndi) paaji, and yeah. If you are getting something in your life, accept it. It is not always about dreaming, it is also about realising and accepting.”

Talking about how he zeroed in on his 99th house, Mika shared that he first got the flat in 2012, but the entire building was embroiled in some legal controversy. “This is one of my favourite buildings. I liked it so much that I got six flats in the same building. But due to the legal issues, I couldn’t come live here. Many celebrities who had flats in this building faced the same predicament,” said Mika, who chipped in with the information that in between buying this flat and getting its possession, he bought one more flat in a nearby building, which also had Kapil Sharma as one of its inhabitants, and moved there.