Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Singer Stebin Ben buys duplex apartment worth 6.67 crore in Mumbai

ByHT Real Estate News
Jan 09, 2025 01:54 PM IST

Stebin Ben and his family members have purchased a duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra locality for ₹6.67 crore, documents accessed by Square Yards showed.

Renowned singer Stebin Ben and his family members Ben Alexander and Jyotsna Ben, have purchased a duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra locality for 6.67 crore, documents accessed by Square Yards showed.

Stebin Ben and his family members Ben Alexander and Jyotsna Ben, have purchased a duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra locality for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.67 crore.
Stebin Ben and his family members Ben Alexander and Jyotsna Ben, have purchased a duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra locality for 6.67 crore.

With this purchase, Stebin Ben joins a list of notable personalities, including Rahul Krishna Vaidya, Suniel Shetty, and Janhvi Kapoor, who have also chosen Bandra as their residence, as per Square Yards.

As per Square Yards, the duplex apartment has a carpet area of 1484 sq. ft. and a built-up area of around 1,782 sq. ft. The property includes two dedicated car parking spaces, each measuring around 120.02 sq. ft.

The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of Rs. 40.02 lakh and a registration fee of 30,000. The registration for the property was finalized in January 2025, the documents showed.

Why do celebrities prefer to buy property in Bandra?

Bandra is renowned for its vibrant culture, luxurious residential developments, and close proximity to Mumbai's entertainment and commercial hubs, making it a preferred choice for celebrities and business elites.

Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Tripti Dimri, Sanjay Dutt among several others own a property or reside in Bandra. Bollywood legends like Dilip Kumar and Rishi Kapoor also lived in the area.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Varun Dhawan and family buy two luxury apartments in Juhu worth 86.92 crore

Stebin Ben has lent his voice to films like ‘Shimla Mirchi’ (2020) and ‘Hotel Mumbai’ (2019), as well as web series like ‘Class of 2017’ and ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.’

His hit singles, including ‘Rula Ke Gaya Ishq’ and ‘Mera Mehboob’ have garnered millions of views.

The singer could not be reached for a comment.

Also Read: New mom Deepika Padukone buys an apartment for 17.8 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra West next to mother-in-law's flat

Get Current Updates on...
See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On