Singer Stebin Ben buys duplex apartment worth 6.67 crore in Mumbai

Renowned singer Stebin Ben and his family members Ben Alexander and Jyotsna Ben, have purchased a duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra locality for ₹6.67 crore, documents accessed by Square Yards showed. Stebin Ben and his family members Ben Alexander and Jyotsna Ben, have purchased a duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra locality for ₹ 6.67 crore.

With this purchase, Stebin Ben joins a list of notable personalities, including Rahul Krishna Vaidya, Suniel Shetty, and Janhvi Kapoor, who have also chosen Bandra as their residence, as per Square Yards.

As per Square Yards, the duplex apartment has a carpet area of 1484 sq. ft. and a built-up area of around 1,782 sq. ft. The property includes two dedicated car parking spaces, each measuring around 120.02 sq. ft.

The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of Rs. 40.02 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000. The registration for the property was finalized in January 2025, the documents showed.

Why do celebrities prefer to buy property in Bandra?

Bandra is renowned for its vibrant culture, luxurious residential developments, and close proximity to Mumbai's entertainment and commercial hubs, making it a preferred choice for celebrities and business elites.

Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Tripti Dimri, Sanjay Dutt among several others own a property or reside in Bandra. Bollywood legends like Dilip Kumar and Rishi Kapoor also lived in the area.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Varun Dhawan and family buy two luxury apartments in Juhu worth ₹86.92 crore

Stebin Ben has lent his voice to films like ‘Shimla Mirchi’ (2020) and ‘Hotel Mumbai’ (2019), as well as web series like ‘Class of 2017’ and ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.’

His hit singles, including ‘Rula Ke Gaya Ishq’ and ‘Mera Mehboob’ have garnered millions of views.

The singer could not be reached for a comment.

Also Read: New mom Deepika Padukone buys an apartment for ₹17.8 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra West next to mother-in-law's flat