Andrea Pirlo out of running for Italy coach job due to Russian betting links

Andrea Pirlo has confirmed he is no longer a candidate to become Italy's next head coach, ending a saga that consumed Italian football for the better part of a week and centred on his commercial ties to a Russian betting company. Andrea Pirlo. (REUTERS)

The 47-year-old had emerged as the leading contender for the job after Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti both ruled themselves out, with the Italian Federation’s technical director Paolo Maldini and his advisor Leonardo pushing hard for his appointment. Within days, the process unravelled over Pirlo's role as a global brand ambassador for Fonbet, a Russian betting company, a relationship that collided with Italy's strict rules on gambling advertising and, more pointedly, the political sensitivity and negative optics of any Russian association.

Reports in Italy pointed to FIGC president Giovanni Malagò as the man who ultimately blocked the appointment. According to Gianluca Di Marzio and other outlets, the Fonbet question itself had effectively been resolved, but the wider political pressure around the story proved decisive. Malagò also reportedly held reservations about Pirlo even before the sponsorship row broke, with the legendary midfielder not impressing in his brief coaching spells at Juventus and Sampdoria in Italy, Fatih Karagumruk in Turkey and Dubai United in the UAE.

What did Pirlo say? Pirlo released a statement on Instagram to address the uproar.

"In the course of my career, first as a player and then as a coach, I always performed my duties within full respect of the laws of the countries I worked in, and the contracts that I signed.”

"The professional collaboration that is the subject of recent controversy came about as part of my working experience in the United Arab Emirates and is exclusively of a commercial and sporting nature. Attributing political meaning to this collaboration means attributing convictions to me that I have never expressed and that I do not hold," he added.

The affair has also raised doubts over the futures of Maldini and Leonardo, who took up their posts only a fortnight ago and are reportedly weighing their own positions after seeing their candidate blocked. But despite the swift unravelling of his candidacy, Pirlo expressed gratitude toward the duo for championing his leadership credentials.

"I wish to thank Maldini and Leonardo for the respect and faith that they showed in me. I know their competence, their seriousness, and the love that they have always dedicated to Italian football. I regret that a sporting choice has been rapidly dragged into a public confrontation that ended up attributing meanings and intentions to me that simply do not belong."

With Pirlo out of the running, Silvio Baldini is expected to continue as caretaker manager for a while longer. Maurizio Sarri, Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini are the other experienced names in the fray.