Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat buys luxury apartment in Mumbai for 10 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Jun 04, 2025 11:49 AM IST

Mumbai real estate: The apartment bought by Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat is located in Andheri West

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat and his wife Jyoti Hooda have purchased an apartment in Mumbai's Andheri West for 10 crore, according to Inspector General of Registration (IGR) property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat and his wife Jyoti Hooda have purchased an apartment in Mumbai's Andheri West for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 crore.(File Photo)
The property, situated in Poorna Apartments, features a carpet area of 1,950 sq ft and a built-up area of 2,341 sq ft, according to official documents.

Registered on May 22, 2025, the transaction also includes four designated parking spaces.

As per the IGR property registration records accessed by Square Yards, the deal involved a stamp duty payment of 60 lakh and registration charges of 30,000.

Strategically positioned between Mumbai’s prominent business districts and entertainment zones, Andheri West has evolved into a vibrant commercial and residential destination, featuring a mix of modern office complexes, entertainment centres, and premium residential developments.

The actor could not be reached for a comment.

Jaideep Ahlawat is recognised for his roles in the films Raees (2017) and Raazi (2018). Most recently, he appeared alongside Saif Ali Khan in the Netflix film Jewel Thief (2025).

Also Read: Alka Yagnik, daughter, buy an apartment in Mumbai for 11.5 crore

Other Bollywood transactions in Mumbai

In April, Bollywood playback singer Alka Yagnik and her daughter Syesha Kapoor purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai for 11.5 crore. The 2,297 sq ft unit is located in Oberoi Sky Heights, Andheri West, and was registered on April 15. The deal values the apartment at 50,071 per sq ft.

Bollywood composer and singer Anu Malik and his wife Anju Malik had earlier sold two apartments for 14.49 crore in Mumbai's Santacruz West area.

Last year, Amitabh Bachchan purchased three more commercial properties spanning a carpet area of 8,429 square feet for nearly 60 crore in Mumbai’s Andheri West, property registration documents accessed by FloorTap.com showed.

 

