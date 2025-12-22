From project suspensions, ad curbs to parking relief: MahaRERA strengthens buyer protection in 2025

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) stayed in focus through 2025 with a series of buyer-centric interventions. The year marked the first full calendar year under Chairman Manoj Saunik, who assumed office in September 2024. MahaRERA update: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority stayed in focus through 2025 with a series of homebuyer-centric interventions. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

MahaRERA suspended the registrations of 1,905 housing projects across Maharashtra and froze developers’ bank accounts for non-compliance. In April, it mandated that all real estate advertisements prominently display the project’s MahaRERA registration number, along with a QR code that links directly to the project’s RERA webpage.

In a notable ruling, the regulator directed a Mumbai-based developer to allot parking spaces to homebuyers in the same wing as their apartments, rather than in a different wing. It also established a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure the time-bound recovery of compensation from developers for aggrieved homebuyers.

In all, MahaRERA issued at least five key orders in 2025, reinforcing its commitment to addressing long-standing homebuyer grievances and strengthening regulatory oversight of the real estate sector.

Also Read: From parking rules to guidelines on senior citizens' homes, MahaRERA’s top 5 game-changing orders in 2024

Here are the top 5 orders issued by MahaRERA in 2025 1) MahaRERA suspends registrations of 1,905 housing projects across Maharashtra, freezes bank accounts Starting in 2025, MahaRERA announced on January 9, 2025, that it had suspended the registration of 1,950 real estate projects across the state due to the developers' failure to respond to notices regarding status updates. In the coming days, more than 3,499 lapsed real estate projects are expected to face similar action.

This was the first time MahaRERA had suspended registrations of real estate projects in bulk. MahaRERA has also frozen these developers' bank accounts, it said.

The action followed MahaRERA's December 2024 show-cause notices for non-compliance with statutory obligations regarding around 10,771 projects, giving developers 30 days to comply with the mandatory disclosure of project details and information on the regulator's website. The action was taken against developers who remained non-compliant despite the issuance of a notice and the 30-day window to rectify the issue.

Also Read: Over 29,000 complaints filed by homebuyers against 5,500 real estate projects in Maharashtra: MahaRERA data

2) Makes QR code and registration number mandatory in real estate advertisements In April 2025, MahaRERA made it compulsory for developers and real estate agents to prominently display the project's MahaRERA registration number and a QR code linking to its RERA webpage in all advertisements. Non-compliance may lead to penalties of up to ₹50,000.

According to MahaRERA, on several websites, the QR code and registration number are either not displayed correctly or are not visible due to poor colour contrast and small font size. The authority has warned developers and real estate agents that non-compliance could attract penalties of up to ₹50,000.

"The font size of the MahaRERA registration number and website address in advertisements or promotions shall be equal to or larger than the font size used for the project's contact details and address. However, if the contact details are mentioned in different fonts, the MahaRERA registration number shall be equal to or larger than the largest font used for contact details and address in the advertisement," reads the MahaRERA order dated April 8.

3) Allot parking in the same wing to homebuyers In July 2025, MahaRERA directed a Mumbai-based developer to allocate parking spaces to homebuyers in the same wing where they had purchased their apartments, rather than allocating them in a different wing.

Three homebuyers who purchased units in the D and E wings of a project in Mumbai's Tilak Nagar were allegedly allocated parking spaces in the C wing. However, after the formation of the housing society, wings A, B, and C were grouped together as one society, while wings D and E formed a separate one. As a result, residents of the C-wing society informed the D-wing buyers that they could no longer use the parking within their premises.

Concluding the complaint filed by the homebuyers, the Authority noted that the developer’s failure to allot specific, dedicated parking spaces constitutes a deficiency in service and a breach of obligations under RERA. In its order dated July 10, 2025, MahaRERA directed the developer to allot and hand over a specific, numbered ‘puzzle car parking space’ located within wings D and E of the said project to each homebuyer within 60 days from the date of the order.

4) MahaRERA gives homebuyers the option for virtual and physical hearings In August 2025, MahaRERA announced that, in line with Bombay High Court directions, it would allow physical hearings of complaints and non-compliance applications, in addition to its existing online system. Societies, homebuyers, and developers can continue to file complaints and applications online, with the option to choose either physical or virtual hearings before any MahaRERA bench.

In July 2025, the Bombay High Court directed MahaRERA to implement a hybrid mechanism, ensuring litigants have the option of a physical hearing. In response to this order, MahaRERA issued a circular on August 11 outlining the standard operating procedure.

According to the circular, societies, homebuyers, and developers can continue filing complaints and applications online while opting for either physical or virtual hearings before any MahaRERA bench. Requests for physical hearings must be submitted through the respective party’s login. The daily cause list will now specify the seating arrangements for each bench, and all orders will be uploaded with timestamps.

Also Read: MahaRERA rules out partial deregistration of real estate project after developer cites financial non-viability

5) Developers asked to compensate homebuyers within 60 days of the order The MahaRERA, on November 22, announced that it has formulated a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to expedite the recovery of compensation from developers in a time-bound manner for aggrieved homebuyers. The compensation is recovered from the developer due to various breaches of contract.

The SOP was announced to ensure the strict implementation of the Bombay High Court’s orders and also to provide relief to homebuyers. MahaRERA expects homebuyers to be compensated within 60 days from the date of the order, the MahaRERA statement had said.

According to the SOP, if the homebuyer is not compensated within 60 days, they must file an application for non-compliance to recover the amount, along with interest or interest for delayed possession or compensation, as applicable. On receiving the complaint, MahaRERA shall hear the non-compliance application within 4 weeks from receipt of the same.