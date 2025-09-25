Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    MahaRERA rules out partial deregistration of real estate project after developer cites financial non-viability

    Nagpur real estate: The real estate developer had sought deregistration of a residential building in MIHAN-SEZ, citing financial non-viability and zero bookings

    Published on: Sep 25, 2025 1:52 PM IST
    By Mehul R Thakkar
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has said that developers cannot partially deregister a real estate project on the grounds of financial non-viability. A developer constructing a mixed-use commercial and residential project in Nagpur’s MIHAN-SEZ had approached the regulator seeking deregistration of the residential component, citing financial non-viability and zero bookings.

    Nagpur real estate update: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has said that developers cannot partially deregister a real estate project on the grounds of financial non-viability. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)
    Nagpur real estate update: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has said that developers cannot partially deregister a real estate project on the grounds of financial non-viability. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

    The case

    Nagpur-based real estate developer Moraj Infratech Private Limited sought deregistration of its residential building Ganga, citing financial non-viability. The project currently has zero bookings, as no units have been offered for sale

    According to the submissions, the commercial section of the project, comprising 37 units, was already substantially completed, with a part occupancy certificate (OC) granted on December 29, 2023.

    Out of these, 35 units had been sold, 32 agreements for sale executed, and possession had been handed over to buyers. In contrast, the residential wing had seen no bookings, prompting the developer to seek deregistration of the partial residential segment of the project. The developer also submitted that he had completed 35% of the work on the residential building.

    Also Read: Over 29,000 complaints filed by homebuyers against 5,500 real estate projects in Maharashtra: MahaRERA data

    MahaRERA rejects the application

    In an order dated September 19, 2025, MahaRERA rejected the plea, stating that once a project is registered, it cannot be deregistered partially.

    According to MahaRERA, once a project is registered under Section 5 of the Real Estate Regulatory Act, a grant for registration is an acknowledgement by the authority of the developer's intent to start and complete a project, wherein the premises for which registration is sought would be handed over to the buyers.

    The MahaRERA said that when a project registration number is given to a project, the project must then proceed and take a course as defined in the said Act. Finally, tangible premises should be delivered to the home buyers/allottees as promised. The grant of a project registration number is not a hypothetical exercise for complying with some statistical documentation.

    Also Read: MahaRERA update: Regulator suspends 1,905 housing projects across Maharashtra, freezes bank accounts

    MahaRERA rejects partial deregistration, but allows correction

    The MahaRERA, in the order, said that "Deregistration of part of a project registration cannot be made possible as there is no such thing as partially deregistering a part and keeping the remaining part valid and subsisting. Hence, the said deregistration application is rejected."

    However, the RERA authority allowed the developer to make corrections for the deletion of the residential building.

    Also Read: MahaRERA update: As many as 5,267 homebuyer complaints resolved in the last 10 months

    In this regard, the order stated, “In order to protect the interests of the allottees of the said project, the Authority shall at this stage refrain from passing any order with regard to deregistration of the said project in toto or partially.”

    “Further, with regard to the deletion of the residential building in said project, the Applicant (developer) is directed to carry out the necessary correction process and comply with the mandate prescribed by MahaRERA in this regard. The Director Registration, MahaRERA, is to facilitate the correction process within a period of 60 days from the date of the correction application made by the Applicant (Promoter) in the said project,” said the order.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with latest Real Estate news and updates from India and around the World, explore the latest market moves and premium property listings updates now on Hindustan Times
    News/Real Estate/ MahaRERA Rules Out Partial Deregistration Of Real Estate Project After Developer Cites Financial Non-viability
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes