MahaRERA update: As many as 5,267 homebuyer complaints resolved in the last 10 months

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has said that it has resolved 5,267 homebuyer complaints filed between October 2024 and July 2025, covering issues such as delayed possession, poor construction quality, and missing promised amenities. MahaRERA reported that between October 2024 and July 2025, it resolved 5,267 complaints, offering relief to homebuyers. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The announcement comes as MahaRERA chairman Manoj Saunik completes one year of his tenure. Saunik took over from former chairman Ajoy Mehta in September 2024.

MahaRERA reported that between October 2024 and July 2025, it resolved 5,267 complaints, offering relief to homebuyers. In the same period, 3,743 new complaints were filed.

Also Read: MahaRERA pulls up real estate developer for allotting parking in a different wing, cites deficiency in service

MahaRERA has resolved 23,726 complaints since 2017, majority linked to pre-RERA projects Since its establishment in May 2017, MahaRERA has received 30,833 complaints, of which 23,726 have been resolved. These include 23,661 complaints related to 3,523 pre-RERA projects and 6,218 complaints linked to 2,269 projects launched after the authority’s creation, MahaRERA said in its statement.

Also Read: Maharashtra Housing Policy 2025: A separate RERA-like law for real estate redevelopment projects proposed

According to the statement, 21% of complaints relate to projects launched after MahaRERA’s establishment, while 79% pertain to pre-RERA projects. Currently, 51,481 projects are registered across Maharashtra, with cases filed against 5,792 of them.

Also Read: Homebuyers and developers can now opt for physical or virtual hearings as MahaRERA adopts a hybrid model

MahaRERA noted that homebuyers invest their lifetime savings to purchase a house, but often face issues such as delayed possession, poor construction quality, or missing amenities promised in agreements. In such cases, it is MahaRERA’s responsibility to safeguard homebuyers’ interests by addressing complaints in a timely manner and ensuring justice.