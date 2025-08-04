MahaRERA pulls up real estate developer for allotting parking in a different wing, cites deficiency in service

A group of three Mumbai-based homebuyers recently approached the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), alleging they were allotted parking spaces in a different wing than the one in which they had purchased their flats. In its order, the Authority stated that the developer’s failure to allot specific, dedicated parking spaces amounts to a deficiency in service and a breach of obligations under RERA. Mumbai real estate update: The homebuyers had purchased their apartments between 2018 and 2020 for a combined value of over ₹ 3.5 crore, which included the cost of one ‘puzzle car parking space’ (mechanical) each. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Unsplash)

The case

Three homebuyers who purchased units in the D and E wings of Veena Serenity, a project by Mumbai-based Veena Developers in Tilak Nagar, were allegedly allocated parking spaces in the C wing. However, after the formation of the housing society, wings A, B, and C were grouped into one society, while D and E formed a separate one. As a result, residents of the C wing society informed the D wing buyers that they could no longer use the parking within their premises.

The buyers had purchased their apartments between 2018 and 2020 for a combined value of over ₹3.5 crore, which included the cost of one ‘puzzle car parking space’ (mechanical) each.

The homebuyers alleged that although the ‘puzzle car parking spaces’ were allotted to each homebuyer via separate allotment letters and confirmed through stickers issued by the developer, none of the homebuyers were provided with a dedicated, numbered parking slot, as required.

The homebuyers said two separate cooperative housing societies were formed, one comprising wings A, B and C, and another comprising wings D and E. The developer's staff orally informed the homebuyers that their allotted puzzle car parking spaces were located in Wing C, belonging to the other society.

Upon contacting the office bearers of the A, B, and C societies, the homebuyers were informed that residents of wings D and E are prohibited from parking in wings A, B and C, leaving them without access to the parking spaces they had paid for as part of their flat purchases, homebuyers said.

The homebuyers alleged that they repeatedly corresponded with the developer from 2021 onwards, urging resolution of the parking issue. However, despite the existence of a sanctioned layout plan detailing designated parking numbers, the respondent failed to allocate a dedicated puzzle parking space or provide clarity regarding its location.

MahaRERA's circular on parking

The homebuyers told MahaRERA that, as per the authority’s 2021 circular, all parking spaces must be clearly marked, numbered, and linked to specific apartments. They alleged that the developer violated these guidelines by failing to mention exact parking numbers in the allotment letters or agreements for sale.

The homebuyers alleged that the sanctioned layout plan and details available on the MahaRERA website confirm adequate parking provisions across all five wings. However, the developer’s failure to meet regulatory obligations has caused them continued mental distress and inconvenience.

MahaRERA's order

The developer failed to appear at all three MahaRERA hearings, prompting the authority to pass the order in their absence.

MahaRERA's order said, "The Authority finds that the respondent’s failure to allot specific, dedicated parking spaces constitutes a deficiency in service and a breach of obligations under RERA."

In its order dated July 10, 2025, MahaRERA directed the developer to allot and hand over a specific, numbered ‘puzzle car parking space’ located within wings D and E of the said project to each homebuyer within 60 days from the date of the order.

An email query sent to Veena Developers did not receive a response. If a response is received, the story will be updated.