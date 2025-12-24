Jeetendra Kapoor’s ₹855-crore deal tops Bollywood’s blockbuster property moves in 2025

High-value Bollywood real estate transactions dominated headlines in 2025, with Jeetendra Kapoor’s ₹855-crore land deal leading the pack, followed by major moves by Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and others. Mumbai real estate update: High-value Bollywood real estate transactions dominated headlines in 2025, with Jeetendra Kapoor’s ₹855-crore land deal leading the pack. (Picture for representational purposes only) (HT Files)

Jeetendra Kapoor and family’s ₹ 855-crore deal emerges as 2025’s top land transaction Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his family sold a land parcel in Mumbai's Andheri in May 2025 for ₹855 crore to NTT Global Data Centres. The property was sold through two family-owned firms, Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited.

By value, this was the largest real-estate transaction by a Bollywood family in 2025.

The deal was registered on May 29, 2025, and involved the sale of two adjoining land parcels spanning approximately 9,664.68 sq m (2.39 acres). The site currently houses Balaji IT Park and includes three buildings with a total built-up area of approximately 4.9 lakh sq ft, the documents showed.

NTT Global Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure India Private Limited, formerly known as Netmagic IT Services, has bought the land parcel. The company offers a range of technology services, including cloud solutions, hosting, data management, cybersecurity, and application development.

Additionally, Jeetendra Kapoor and his daughter Ekta Kapoor, founder of Balaji Telefilms Limited, sold an apartment in Worli in June 2025 for ₹12.25 crore.

The 2,149 sq ft apartment, located in the Omkar 1973 Worli project, was sold at a rate of ₹57,003 per sq ft (carpet area). The unit comes with two parking spaces for cars.

Amitabh Bachchan's real estate investments and divestments made headlines in 2025 Throughout 2025, Amitabh Bachchan made headlines for a series of high-value real estate moves, involving both the purchase and sale of multiple properties. In total, he transacted nearly ₹140 crore in real estate, spanning a mix of acquisitions and divestments across various asset types.

In January 2025, Amitabh Bachchan was in the news for selling his duplex apartment in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹83 crore. Bachchan had purchased the same apartment for ₹31 crore in April 2021. The apartment spans 5,185 sq ft of RERA carpet area and is located in a building named The Atlantis, according to the documents.

In 2025, Bachchan also expanded his real estate footprint in Ayodhya, home to the Ram Mandir, with the purchase of another land parcel, this time a 25,000 sq ft plot adjacent to The Sarayu, a luxury plotted development by Mumbai-based real estate firm The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), according to a report by HT Real Estate.

The deal is valued at nearly ₹40 crore, sources told HT Real Estate. In 2024, Bachchan purchased a 10,000 sq ft plot in The Sarayu, HoABL’s flagship 7-star mixed-use enclave in Ayodhya, for ₹14.5 crore.

In October 2025, Bachchan purchased three adjoining land parcels in Alibaug, a coastal town near Mumbai known for second and holiday homes. The three land parcels, measuring 9,557 sq ft and valued at a combined ₹6.59 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The land parcels have been purchased as part of a project named 'A Alibaug' Phase-2, being constructed by the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), according to the documents.

Further, in November 2025, Bachchan sold two adjoining luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Goregaon for ₹12 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The veteran Bollywood superstar, who purchased the units in 2012 for ₹8.12 crore, has earned a return on investment of approximately 47% over the past 13 years.

Akshay Kumar sold multiple real estate assets of over ₹ 100 crore in 2025 Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar sold at least eight property units in the Mumbai real estate market in 2025, earning returns of over ₹110 crore. The sales include luxury apartments and commercial office spaces in prime locations such as Borivali, Worli, and Lower Parel.

This includes the sale of a 3 BHK apartment in Borivali, sold for ₹4.25 crore, and a luxury apartment in Worli for over ₹80 crore in January 2025. In March 2025, two units of 3 BHK apartments in Borivali for over ₹10 crore, followed by selling an office unit in Mumbai's Lower Parel for over ₹8 crore in April 2025, and a 3 BHK apartment along with a studio apartment in Borivali for over ₹7 crore.

Hrithik Roshan and family invested around ₹ 80 crore in Mumbai’s commercial real estate market in 2025 In 2025, the Roshan family, including Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, father Rakesh Roshan, mother Pramila Roshan and sister Sunaina Roshan and their firms purchased multiple office units in the Mumbai real estate market worth around ₹80 crore, according to property registration documents.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and family bought two luxury apartments worth ₹86.92 crore in Mumbai's Juhu area in January 2025. This was followed by Jaideep Ahlawat purchasing a luxury apartment in Andheri West for ₹10 crore, while Amrita Singh bought a ₹ 18 crore flat in Juhu.

Pankaj Tripathi and his family purchased two Mumbai apartments worth nearly ₹11 crore, and Sanjay Mishra bought a ₹4.75 crore sea-view flat on Madh Island. Taapsee Pannu purchased a ₹ 4.33 crore unit in Goregaon West, and Sonu Sood sold his apartment for ₹8.10 crore. Meanwhile, Subhash Ghai sold two Mumbai apartments for ₹11.61 crore, and Kajol offloaded her Powai property for ₹3.1 crore, collectively showcasing a dynamic year for celebrity real-estate movement in the city.