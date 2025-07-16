Mumbai Metropolitan Region clocks 24 land deals in H1 2025; Jeetendra Kapoor’s 855 crore Andheri sale tops the chart

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded the highest number of land deals in H1 2025, with 24 transactions spanning over 433 acres, according to real estate consultancy Anarock. Mumbai real estate update: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded the highest number of land deals in H1 2025, with 24 transactions covering over 433 acres, according to real estate consultancy ANAROCK. (Representational photo)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

Among the highest-value deals was a transaction involving veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his family, who sold a two-acre land parcel in Andheri for ₹855 crore to NTT Global Data Centres. The property was sold for data centre development through two family-owned entities, Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited.

A total of 76 land deals spanning 2,900 acres were closed across India in the first half of 2025, up from 2,515 acres across 133 deals in all of 2024.

The report said land-scarce MMR led with 24 deals (433+ acres), followed by Bengaluru with 15 deals for over 182 acres. The total value of land transacted in H1 2025 stood at ₹30,885 crore, with a revenue potential of ₹1.47 lakh crore and a development potential of 233 million sq. ft.

Also Read: Tier 2 cities drive land deals in H1 2025, Coimbatore leads with single largest transaction of 714 acres: Report

Why did MMR report the highest land deals?

According to experts, it is the outskirts of Mumbai city where land is available in abundance compared to that of Mumbai city has resulted in MMR having highest number of land deals.

“If we analyze the deals that have happened in MMR in H1 2025, we see that there are few land parcels that were actually factory land or parcels that the owners have been holding since decades and are now being sold for residential developments or other purposes,” said Mayank Saksena, MD & CEO – Land Services, Anarock Group.

“More so, there are also few land parcels in the far-away peripheries (of Mumbai) where there is still plenty of land available. These are being mostly proposed for plotted developments. Further, there were few deals in Thane and NAVI Mumbai as well where there is no paucity of land like in Mumbai. In NAVI Mumbai, the land was auctioned by CIDCO and bought by developers,” Saksena said.

Who purchased land in MMR?

Among the 24 deals in MMR, three prominent land deals include that of a consortium of Schloss Bangalore Ltd, Arliga Ecospace Business Parks, and Schloss Chanakya Pvt Ltd, which purchased 8.31 acres of commercial land in Mumbai's BKC for over ₹1,300 crore.

The second includes a land deal between veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his family. They sold a land parcel in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹855 crore to NTT Global Data Centres. The property was sold for data centre purposes through two family-owned firms, Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited.

The third land deal in Mumbai includes Panasonic Life Solutions India Private Limited, which in January 2025 purchased a commercial land parcel measuring 6,586 sq meters and worth ₹160 crore in the Andheri area of Mumbai.

Among the 24 land deals in MMR, three prominent transactions stood out. One involved a consortium comprising Schloss Bangalore Ltd, Arliga Ecospace Business Parks, and Schloss Chanakya Pvt Ltd acquiring 8.31 acres of commercial land in Mumbai’s BKC for over ₹1,300 crore.

Also Read: Housing sales volume of Tier 1 real estate developers dips by 6% in FY25: Ind-Ra

Apart from MMR, Pune recorded the second-highest size of land deals closed in the first half of 2025. This includes 214 acres purchased by 13 land transactions.

Two major land deals were reported in Pune. In February 2025, Mumbai-based Hiranandani Developers announced a joint venture with Pune’s Krisala Developers to develop a 105-acre integrated township valued at ₹7,000 crore. The project will include luxury villas, branded residences, and more.

Lodha Developers acquired a five-acre land parcel in Pune for residential development, the report said.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Where can you buy a second home close to the financial capital with a ₹50 lakh budget?

Land deals in 2024

In 2024, MMR reported 30 land deals for 607 acres worth ₹6,856 crore. Between 2021 and 2024, MMR reported 85 land deals for over 1,745 acres worth ₹25,998 crore.

On the other hand, in Pune, eight land deals of 63 acres were reported in 2024, with a value of ₹1,456 crore. Cumulatively, from 2021 to 2024, Pune reported 27 land deals spread across 315 acres, with a value of ₹4,045 crore.