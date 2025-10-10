Amitabh Bachchan buys three plots worth ₹6.6 crore in Alibaug from the House of Abhinandan Lodha

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has purchased three adjoining land parcels in Alibaug, a coastal town near Mumbai known for second and holiday homes. The three land parcels, measuring 9,557 sq ft and valued at a combined ₹6.59 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Amitabh Bachchan has purchased three adjoining land parcels in Alibaug, a coastal town near Mumbai, at ₹6.6 crore. (PTI Photo)

The land parcels have been purchased as part of a project named 'A Alibaug' Phase-2, being constructed by the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), according to the documents.

The three transactions were registered on October 7, 2025, for which a registration fee of ₹90,000 and a stamp duty of ₹39.58 lakh were paid, according to the property registration documents.

According to the property registration documents, Bachchan bought plots numbers 96, 97, and 98 from HOABL Landbuild Pvt Ltd. The plots together span 9,557 sq ft.

The agreement values for the individual plots are ₹2.78 crore (Plot 96), ₹1.92 crore (Plot 97), and ₹1.88 crore (Plot 98).

Amitabh Bachchan was in the news in April 2024, for purchasing a 10,000 sq ft land parcel in Alibaug, for ₹10 crore from The HoABL.Bachchan had bought the plot in a project called A Alibaug, a 20-acre plotted development in Alibaug that was launched in April 2023.

An email query sent to the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) and Amitabh Bachchan did not get any response. The story will be updated if a response is received.

All about the Alibaug real estate market Alibaug, is a coastal town, around a three-hour drive from Mumbai and a two-hour drive from South Mumbai. Additionally, one can also reach Alibaug using the Ro-Ro ferry in under an hour from South Mumbai.

In 2024, Emaar India announced that it plans to foray into Alibaug. The company plans to build 84 villas spread across a 25-acre parcel, with each villa priced between ₹9 crore and ₹15 crore. Oberoi Realty has acquired 81 acres of land in Alibaug with plans to develop a luxury hotel and branded residence villas as part of the project.

Hirannandani Communities, led by Niranjan Hirananadani, also announced the launch of the first phase of its 225-acre integrated township project, Hiranandani Sands, in Alibaug on September 29, 2025.

The company is investing ₹5,000 crore in the project, which has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹17,000 crore.

Alibaug is also known as a haven for the second homes of Bollywood celebrities. This includes Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, actor Kriti Sanon, and Kartik Aaryan, among others.

Amitabh Bachchan's previous real estate transaction In January 2025, Amitabh Bachchan sold a duplex apartment in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹83 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards

Further, in January 2024, Bachchan purchased a land parcel from HoABL in Ayodhya as part of its project 'The Sarayu', a 7-star mixed-use enclave located in the temple town. According to media reports, Bachchan intends to build a home measuring around 10,000 square feet and valued at ₹14.5 crore.

In 2023, actor Amitabh Bachchan and his wife, Jaya Bachchan, had bequeathed the Pratiksha bungalow, the first of the five family homes in Juhu, to their 49-year-old daughter, Shweta Nanda, as a gift. Pratiksha was the first bungalow in Juhu purchased by the couple shortly after the success of the blockbuster Sholay, released in 1975.

The other properties that Amitabh Bachchan’s family owns in Juhu include the Janak bungalow, which is used primarily as an office, two other bungalows, Vatsa and Ammu, part of which was leased to Citibank and subsequently re-leased to the State Bank of India in 2021.

In 2021, Bachchan also sold the Sopaan bungalow in Gulmohar Park in New Delhi for ₹23 crore to Avni Bader, CEO of Nezone group of companies. The 2,100-sq-ft house was registered in Teji Bachchan’s name, and his parents had lived in this house before they moved to Pratiksha