Delhi-NCR industrialist buys four ultra-luxury apartments in DLF’s The Dahlias project, Gurugram, for ₹380 crore

A Delhi-NCR-based industrialist has bought four apartments totalling nearly 35,000 sq ft at DLF's ultra-luxury project The Dahlias on Golf Course Road for about ₹380 crore, in one of the country's most expensive residential deals, according to property brokers.

The four units, located in adjoining towers of the under-construction development, will be interconnected to form a single expansive residential unit, they said.



“The towers share a common wall, with the apartments located on adjacent floors, allowing them to be seamlessly combined,” said Kshitij Jain, founder, Rizin Advisory Pvt Ltd, who facilitated the deal. He, however, declined to disclose the buyer’s identity.

According to market sources, investors from Mumbai, Odisha, and Ludhiana have also shown interest in The Dahlias, anticipating significant price appreciation in the coming years.

Earlier this year, DLF announced that it had sold 173 ultra-luxury apartments at The Dahlias for ₹11,816 crore within just nine weeks, driven by robust demand from ultra-high-net-worth individuals, including leading CEOs and non-resident Indians.

DLF’s Home Developers Joint Managing Director, Aakash Ohri, had told HT.com on January 27 that the project comprises bare-shell apartments and is expected to be completed within four years.

For the uninitiated, a similar success was achieved in its project Camellias in almost 10 years. “The Dahlias will be more luxurious than the Camellias,” he had said.

“The size of these ultra-luxury units starts at around 10,000 sq ft and goes all the way up to 19,000 sq ft for penthouses,” Ohri had told HT.com.

Ohri had said the apartments were sold for ₹55 crore to ₹125 crore, while two penthouses were sold for ₹150 crore each.

The Dahlias will span around 7.5 million square feet and comprise 420 residences across 29 levels and 8 towers, including 15 exclusive duplex penthouses of about 350,000 square feet. The project is the latest addition to the DLF5 Golf Links community and will overlook a proposed Lake Park.

“The residences will feature generous 4-meter floor-to-ceiling heights, expansive outdoor decks that span the width of each residence, and a seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living spaces,” Ohri had said.

Earlier this year, former India opener Shikhar Dhawan had bought an ultra-luxury apartment in DLF’s real estate project in Gurugram, The Dahlias, for almost ₹69 crore.

Last year, in the most expensive apartment deal in the country, an ultra-luxury penthouse with an area of 16,290 sq ft in DLF’s Camellias was sold for ₹190 crore in Gurugram. Info-x Software Technology Pvt Ltd had bought the penthouse through director Rishi Parti. The deal was registered on December 2, and the company paid a stamp duty of ₹13.30 crore for it.

