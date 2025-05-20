Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan buys ultra-luxury flat in DLF’s The Dahlias, Gurugram, for 69 crore

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has bought an ultra luxury apartment in DLF’s real estate project in Gurugram, The Dahlias, for almost ₹69 crore, documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm showed. Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has bought an ultra luxury apartment in DLF’s real estate project in Gurugram, The Dahlias, for almost ₹ 69 crore. (Representational photo)(Reuters)

The documents showed that the cost of the apartment is ₹65.61 crore and the total cost including the stamp duty is ₹68.89 crore.

The former cricketer has paid a stamp duty of ₹3.24 crore for the apartment in DLF's The Dahlias located in Sector 54, Golf Course Road Gurgaon, the agreement for sale document showed.

The transaction was registered on February 4, 2025, the document showed.

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, popularly known as ‘Gabbar’, has purchased a 6,040 sq ft apartment that includes five car parking spots. According to official documents, the price translates to ₹1.08 lakh per sq ft.

Dhawan had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in August 2024.

Queries have been sent to the developer. The former cricketer could not be reached for a comment.

Where is The Dahlias located?

Earlier this year, DLF had said that it has sold 173 ultra-luxury apartments in its new project, The Dahlias, for ₹11,816 crore in almost nine weeks, on the back of strong demand from ultra-high-net-worth individuals, including top CEOs and non-resident Indians.

DLF’s Home Developers Joint managing director Aakash Ohri had told HT.com on January 27 that the project comprises bare-shell apartments and is expected to be completed in four years.

For the uninitiated, a similar success was achieved in its project Camellias in almost 10 years. “The Dahlias will be more luxurious than the Camellias,” he had said, adding that it will be launched in mid-2025.

“The size of these ultra-luxury units start at around 10,000 sq ft and go all the way up to 19,000 sq ft for penthouses,” Ohri had told HT.com.

Ohri had said the apartments were sold for ₹55 crore to ₹125 crore, while two penthouses were sold for ₹150 crore each.

The Dahlias will span around 7.5 million square feet and comprise 420 residences across 29 levels and 8 towers, including 15 exclusive duplex penthouses of about 350,000 square feet. The project is the latest addition to the DLF5 Golf Links community and will overlook a proposed Lake Park.

“The residences will feature generous 4-meter floor-to-ceiling heights, expansive outdoor decks that span the width of each residence, and a seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living spaces,” Ohri had said.

According to media reports, Shikhar Dhawan had also bought a house in Australia in 2015 for $730,000. He also owns a luxurious house in Delhi, worth more than ₹5 crore.