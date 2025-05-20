Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan buys ultra-luxury flat in DLF’s The Dahlias, Gurugram, for 69 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
May 21, 2025 08:32 AM IST

Delhi-NCR: Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has bought an ultra luxury apartment in DLF’s real estate project in Gurugram, The Dahlias, for almost ₹69 crore

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has bought an ultra luxury apartment in DLF’s real estate project in Gurugram, The Dahlias, for almost 69 crore, documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm showed.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has bought an ultra luxury apartment in DLF’s real estate project in Gurugram, The Dahlias, for almost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69 crore. (Representational photo)(Reuters)
Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has bought an ultra luxury apartment in DLF’s real estate project in Gurugram, The Dahlias, for almost 69 crore. (Representational photo)(Reuters)

The documents showed that the cost of the apartment is 65.61 crore and the total cost including the stamp duty is 68.89 crore. 

The former cricketer has paid a stamp duty of 3.24 crore for the apartment in DLF's The Dahlias located in Sector 54, Golf Course Road Gurgaon, the agreement for sale document showed.

The transaction was registered on February 4, 2025, the document showed.

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, popularly known as ‘Gabbar’, has purchased a 6,040 sq ft apartment that includes five car parking spots. According to official documents, the price translates to 1.08 lakh per sq ft.

Dhawan had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in August 2024.

Queries have been sent to the developer. The former cricketer could not be reached for a comment. 

Where is The Dahlias located?

Earlier this year, DLF had said that it has sold 173 ultra-luxury apartments in its new project, The Dahlias, for 11,816 crore in almost nine weeks, on the back of strong demand from ultra-high-net-worth individuals, including top CEOs and non-resident Indians. 

DLF’s Home Developers Joint managing director Aakash Ohri had told HT.com on January 27 that the project comprises bare-shell apartments and is expected to be completed in four years.

For the uninitiated, a similar success was achieved in its project Camellias in almost 10 years. “The Dahlias will be more luxurious than the Camellias,” he had said, adding that it will be launched in mid-2025.

“The size of these ultra-luxury units start at around 10,000 sq ft and go all the way up to 19,000 sq ft for penthouses,” Ohri had told HT.com.

Ohri had said the apartments were sold for 55 crore to 125 crore, while two penthouses were sold for 150 crore each.

The Dahlias will span around 7.5 million square feet and comprise 420 residences across 29 levels and 8 towers, including 15 exclusive duplex penthouses of about 350,000 square feet. The project is the latest addition to the DLF5 Golf Links community and will overlook a proposed Lake Park.

“The residences will feature generous 4-meter floor-to-ceiling heights, expansive outdoor decks that span the width of each residence, and a seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living spaces,” Ohri had said.

According to media reports, Shikhar Dhawan had also bought a house in Australia in 2015 for $730,000. He also owns a luxurious house in Delhi, worth more than 5 crore.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan buys ultra-luxury flat in DLF’s The Dahlias, Gurugram, for 69 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On