DLF profit surges 39% in January-March quarter to touch 1282 cr; sales bookings up 44% to clock 21,223 cr in FY25

Real estate major DLF Ltd reported a 39% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,282 crore for the January-March quarter, driven by higher revenue. Its sales bookings reached a record ₹21,223 crore in FY 2024-25, fueled by strong demand for luxury homes. DLF Q4 FY25 results: The real estate major reported a 39% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹ 1,282 crore for the January-March quarter, driven by higher revenue.

DLF's net profit rose 39% to ₹1,282.2 crore in the last quarter of FY25 from ₹919.82 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to ₹3,347.77 crore in the January-March quarter of 2024-25 fiscal from ₹2,316.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

DLF's net profit increased to ₹4,366.82 crore during 2024-25 fiscal from ₹2,723.53 crore in the preceding year. Total income rose to ₹8,995.89 crore in the last fiscal from ₹6,958.34 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.

The board also approved a dividend of ₹6 per equity share, having a face value of ₹2 each, for 2024-25, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

The company's sales bookings increased 44% from ₹14,778 crore in the preceding 2023-24 financial year, helped by bumper pre-sales in its ultra-luxury housing project 'The Dahlias' in Gurugram, DLF said in a statement on May 19.

"Our development business achieved yet another year of robust and consistent performance, with record new sales bookings of ₹21,223 crore during 2024-25. This marked a year-on-year growth of 44%," the company said in a statement.

The company's latest super-luxury project 'The Dahlias' received encouraging demand and generated ₹13,744 crore in new sales bookings during the last fiscal, DLF highlighted.

“Our latest super-luxury offering - The Dahlias, received encouraging demand and generated ₹13,744 crore in new sales bookings during the fiscal. The humbling response to our latest offering underscores our brand’s strength and our commitment to customer-centricity. This has resulted in the monetization of approximately 39% of the estimated total sales potential of this project within the first year of its launch. We also launched the next phase of our luxury project - DLF Privana West, which garnered strong interest and witnessed complete sell out within a few days of the soft launch clocking approximately ₹5,600 crore of new sales bookings,” the company said in a statement.

“We are optimistic about the sustained housing demand for our products and will continue to capitalize on this momentum by introducing calibrated offerings of new products from a strong and well-diversified pipeline,” it said.

DLF said the company has generated a net cash surplus of ₹5,302 crore during the last fiscal. Consequently, its net cash position at the fiscal end further improved to ₹6,848 crore.

DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects and developed an area of more than 352 million square feet. The company has 280 million square feet of development potential across residential and commercial segments including current projects under execution and the identified pipeline.