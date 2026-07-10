Chhattisgarh girl accused of shoplifting dies by suicide, three booked: Police
Police said the girl and her sister were at a supermarket on July 7 to purchase household items when they were accused of shoplifting
A 17-year-old girl was found dead in the kitchen of her home in Chhattisgarh’s Baikunthpur, police said, and added that her family alleged she died by suicide after the owners of a supermarket confiscated her scooter and allegedly demanded ₹50,000 for stealing cosmetics.
Police said the girl and her sister were at the supermarket to purchase household items when they were accused of shoplifting. They added the sisters had not left the store, but the owners, Deepak Vaid, Vinod Vaid, and Jagat Vaid, allegedly forced them to sign a statement admitting to theft and confiscated the scooter.
The owners allegedly told the sisters that the scooter would not be returned unless they paid the money, police said. The two did not report the matter to their family and instead informed an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) known to them. The ASI contacted the supermarket owners and asked them to return the scooter. But they claimed that the scooter was elsewhere and could be collected the next morning.
The girl’s father, a police constable, said he visited the supermarket on Wednesday morning and alleged that the owners reiterated the demand for ₹50,000. He added that his daughter, a Class 11 student, hung herself in the kitchen of their home on Wednesday evening while he had gone to a bus stand to receive his wife.
Police superintendent Ravi Kumar Kurre said the girl was depressed after being accused of theft and pressured over the scooter. “She could not tell her father because she was afraid she would be scolded.” Kurre said the supermarket owners had no authority to confiscate the scooter or act on their own instead of informing the police.
Police have booked the supermarket owners under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions related to abetment of suicide of a child and extortion, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The supermarket has been sealed. A cyber forensic team examined CCTV footage and other evidence at the supermarket.
The girl’s family staged a protest outside a police station and blocked a road for around half an hour, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. The blockade was lifted after top police officers assured them of action.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra is the State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh with Hindustan Times. He reports on Maoism, internal security, politics, mining, governance, and major developments shaping the state. Based in Raipur, he has covered Chhattisgarh since 2016, reporting extensively from the Bastar region and other conflict-affected areas. With nearly two decades of experience in journalism, Ritesh has built a reputation for ground reporting from some of India's most challenging terrains. His coverage spans Left-Wing Extremism, counter-insurgency operations, elections, tribal affairs, environmental issues, infrastructure, mining, and socio-economic developments. He has reported on major security operations, policy initiatives, wildlife crime, and the changing dynamics of conflict and development in Central India. Before moving to Chhattisgarh, Ritesh spent eight years reporting from Madhya Pradesh, covering politics, administration, crime, development, and social issues. Throughout his career, he has reported on various forms of extremism in Central India, combining field reporting with in-depth analysis to produce accurate, balanced, and impactful journalism. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Ritesh worked with The Pioneer and The Free Press Journal, where he covered a wide range of beats and honed his skills in political, investigative, and field reporting. His reporting is marked by exclusive stories, extensive fieldwork, and a commitment to factual, on-the-ground journalism that brings complex issues to a wider audience.Read More