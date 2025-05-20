Want to buy property in Bengaluru? Forget brochures, visit on a rainy day, says Reddit user

Amid images of flooded streets and stranded citizens, a Reddit user’s tongue-in-cheek real-estate tip is striking a chord with Bengaluru residents. Waterlogged area after heavy rains, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

In a viral post titled “Bangalore Rain: The best real-estate Litmus test?”, the user advised prospective homebuyers to ditch glossy brochures and visit neighbourhoods on rainy days before making any decisions.

“Buying property? Don’t just look for views and floor plans. Look for puddles. Look for drainage. Look for the truth. Rain doesn’t lie,” the user wrote, triggering an avalanche of agreement and grim humour from fellow Bengalureans.

How did Reddit users react?

Many residents chimed in with their own cautionary tales and survival tips from navigating the city’s infrastructure during monsoon downpours.

“Basically, you can rule out most of Bellandur, most of Sarjapur Road, Varthur, anything south of IIM Bangalore,” one user commented bluntly, pointing to some of the most flood-prone areas.

Another user suggested a practical workaround for those considering resale properties, “Try living in the same society on rent to understand the issues before buying.”

Some even said they were crowdsourcing flooding data from social media to avoid future real-estate regrets. “Whenever I see Twitter posts of flooding, I mark those locations on Google Maps under a ‘flood’ label,” said one user, adding that it’s a handy tool for future homebuyers.

Others pointed to Bengaluru’s history to explain today’s mess. “Just open old lake maps of Bengaluru and you’ll understand why some areas flood repeatedly and others don’t,” one user noted, highlighting how unchecked urban development over natural water bodies has worsened the city’s drainage woes.

With Bengaluru receiving over 100 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours this week, one of the highest in recent years, the advice seems more relevant than ever.

