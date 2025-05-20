‘How did we get here in just 2–3 decades?’: Bengalureans list what’s drowning the city

Amid the chaos caused by relentless rains that left roads flooded and traffic paralysed, a Bengaluru resident's post on X (formerly Twitter) has struck a chord with many. A young man uses a makeshift boat to move across a waterlogged area after heavy rains, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

The user wrote, “How did Bengaluru go from a pensioner’s paradise with hill station vibes and garden strolls to a city where one packs lunch, a life jacket, and hope for a ferry ride to reach the workplace... all in just 2–3 decades?”

Check out the post here:

The post quickly gained traction, with hundreds echoing the sentiment and pointing fingers at the city’s crumbling infrastructure and haphazard urban growth.

Bengaluru residents react

Many residents expressed their frustration with the state of Bengaluru’s planning, or the lack thereof. One user wrote, “Greed. Zero plan. Zero vision. Personal gains. It’s sad to see how poor planning has pushed the city beyond its limits.”

Another pointed out the root cause: “Poor planning and rapid expansion encroaching water bodies!”

From traffic snarls to waterlogged streets and construction chaos, Bengalureans say the city feels like it’s perpetually under repair. “The whole city is under construction. Every road is dug up for Metro, flyovers, white-topping, etc. Others are riddled with potholes. No footpaths. Waterlogging. Traffic everywhere, all the time. I love my city. But I’ve never been this frustrated with it,” another post read.

The heavy downpour which has lead to urban breakdown reignited long-standing concerns over the city’s unsustainable development, lack of drainage infrastructure, and the slow pace of civic projects.

As rain continues to batter Bengaluru, residents are not just wading through water, but also through deep disappointment in the city’s governance.

