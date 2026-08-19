Chakan gets ‘zero-tolerance’ action plan for traffic, infra issues

PUNE: The Pune district administration has drawn up a time-bound action plan to tackle traffic congestion, poor road conditions, encroachments, and power supply and other infrastructure problems in the Chakan industrial belt, with officials warning of a ‘zero-tolerance’ approach towards any violations. Pune collector Jitendra Dudi and Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey. Pune district administration has drawn up time-bound action plan to tackle traffic congestion, poor road conditions, encroachments, power supply and other infra issues in Chakan industrial belt. (HT)

At a review meeting chaired by Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi at the Pimpri-Chinchwad police Commissionerate on Tuesday, senior officials from various government agencies were assigned specific responsibilities and deadlines for implementing the measures. The meeting was held as part of a special committee constituted on the directions of the chief minister to coordinate the resolution of issues in the Chakan industrial area. Headed by the district collector and police commissioner, the committee includes representatives of key agencies working in the region. Officials stressed the need for greater coordination between departments, saying solutions should be implemented jointly rather than by agencies working in isolation.

“The measures decided for the Chakan industrial area have been given specific timelines and responsibilities, and we expect to see visible results in the coming days. All departments will have to work in coordination and ensure that the deadlines are strictly followed. The media should also monitor the implementation of these measures and provide objective feedback so that necessary corrections can be made immediately,” Dudi said.

Roads, parking

All potholes on major roads in the Chakan industrial area, and damaged road shoulders have been ordered to be repaired by August 31. Vacant land in and around the MIDC area will be used for parking. Beginning Friday, vehicles parked on the roadside will face seizure and legal action. Hundred Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel will be deployed across two shifts to assist the police with traffic management. A heavy-capacity crane will be deployed to remove vehicles that break down on major roads.

Encroachments to face action

Authorities have been directed to prepare a list of unauthorised roadside stalls, tea shops, godowns and other encroachments in the industrial belt. Notices will be issued to the concerned parties, followed by an anti-encroachment drive from August 25 for a month.

Traffic management

Authorities plan to introduce artificial intelligence-based traffic management and traffic simulation systems to improve vehicular movement. The entire industrial belt will be brought under CCTV surveillance, with monitoring and management through the command-and-control centre of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police Commissionerate. Authorities have been directed to close unauthorised divider cuts on national highways.

Power and infra

The government has approved the provision of land within the MIDC area for transformers and other electrical infrastructure. Related works are planned to be completed by August 31. The administration is targeting eliminating recurring power tripping and load-shedding problems in the industrial area after December 31. Several agencies, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) and the Railways, are expected to undertake infrastructure works in the area. The tendering process has begun for a proposed 28 km elevated corridor from Nashik Phata towards Chakan.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey, who was also present at the review meeting, said, “The focus is on establishing effective coordination among all concerned agencies. Repairs to potholes and road shoulders, parking on available vacant land, removal of encroachments, and closure of unauthorised divider cuts will help improve traffic movement. Whenever the concerned agencies require police manpower, it will be provided immediately. The proposal to use artificial intelligence and traffic simulation for traffic management was also discussed positively”.

MLA Babaji Kale, also present at the meeting, said, “The time-bound measures discussed at the meeting should be implemented on the ground so that industries, workers and local residents get relief from the existing problems.”

Apart from Dudi, Choubey and Kale, senior officials from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), MSIDC, public works department (PWD), local municipal council, NHAI, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), Zilla Parishad, and revenue and police departments were also present at the meeting.