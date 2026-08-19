Mumbai: Western Railway has begun work to widen the narrow entry and exit point on the western side of the South Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Prabhadevi railway station to ease passenger congestion. The existing toilet block beside the FOB has been demolished after the BMC issued the required no-objection certificate (NOC), and a new staircase is being constructed at the spot. Separately, the BMC has agreed in principle to examine a proposal for an additional 12-metre-wide FOB with staircase and lift facilities. Prabhadevi station to get wider entry to ease crowding

The decision to improve passenger movement followed inspections by Mumbai Central divisional railway manager (DRM) Pankaj Singh, along with BMC and Western Railway officials.

“Trial pits are currently being dug to identify underground utilities, including water pipelines and electrical cables, while the foundation layout has been marked and excavation for the proposed staircase is underway,” said a WR official.

Steel components for the staircase are being fabricated on priority at Dadar Workshop. Since the toilet block has been removed, WR has agreed to provide two toilets from an existing railway colony toilet block for nearby residents. The BMC has also been asked to make additional arrangements, while WR is exploring the possibility of providing four toilet facilities through existing arrangements.

At a joint meeting on August 18 attended by railway, BMC, MahaRail, police and traffic officials, authorities discussed a phased plan to improve passenger circulation at Prabhadevi (West).

The proposed 12-metre-wide FOB had earlier been submitted to the BMC but was not accepted. Officials said pedestrian movement and congestion on the existing FOB had increased after the dismantling of the CaroL ROB. The BMC has now agreed in principle to examine the proposal.

WR and the BMC will jointly identify a location for the FOB, keeping in mind land availability, passenger convenience and other site constraints. Police and traffic officials will also take action against vehicles parked near the FOB landing.

The measures are aimed at improving pedestrian movement and safety at the station.

Chetan Kamble of Chakachak Dadar said he had been raising the issue with railway and BMC officials for six years, including concerns over overcrowding, stampede-like situations, solid waste, lack of walking space, inadequate stormwater drains and poor lighting.

“The area has so many corporate houses and sees a large number of people who have to walk through this terrible place everyday. The only way this can improve was when all of these departments got on-the-ground together,” said Kamble on X, adding that he had reached out to Lavangare-Verma with videos on overcrowding last week and all letters between the WR and BMC.

“I hope that the suggestions given today by us will be implemented soon to improve the area,” he said.