Indian traveller called out for skipping baggage-drop queue at Vienna airport: ‘Absolutely horrible behaviour!’

An Indian traveller was recently called out for allegedly skipping a baggage-drop queue at Vienna airport, sparking a debate online over queue etiquette, civic sense and stereotypes about Indians abroad. The man called the incident “absolutely horrible behaviour”. (Representational image generated using AI)

The incident was shared by X user Arjun, who claimed that he witnessed the traveller find a gap in the queue and make his way towards the front. “At Vienna airport, there was an Indian dude who decided to jump the entire baggage-drop queue by finding a gap and making his way straight to the front,” Arjun wrote in his post.

He said that people standing in the queue immediately asked the traveller to return to his place. The traveller, however, continued arguing, saying he was already standing there, until one person lost patience and told him to “go the f*** back”.

Arjun said that he was present when the incident unfolded and criticised the behaviour. “This is exactly the kind of repeated behaviour that creates stereotypes about an entire country. No civic sense and respect for the people standing in line, and then the audacity to argue when called out,” he wrote.

Calling the incident “absolutely horrible behaviour”, he added that Indians who behave this way abroad are “actively contributing to the biases and stereotypes the rest of us then have to deal with.”