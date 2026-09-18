Woman calls out fellow Indian passengers for littering at Canadian airport: ‘Don’t ruin India’s reputation’

An Indian woman has sparked a conversation about civic sense after recounting what she witnessed during an unexpected stop at a Canadian airport. She claimed that some passengers on her flight left food wrappers, water bottles and other rubbish behind, prompting uncomfortable reactions from people around them. An Indian woman shared an unpleasant experience after seeing passengers leave rubbish at a Canadian airport. (Instagram/mark.maahi)

(Also read: Delhi man flags litter near India Gate, says ‘garbage is scattered everywhere’)

The woman, Maahi Williamson, shared a video of the incident on her Instagram account @mark.maahi. She said she was travelling from India to the United States when a technical issue forced her flight to land in Canada, where passengers had to spend around three to four hours.

‘As an Indian, it feels deeply embarrassing’ In the video, Maahi said: "Today, I want to share a short story with you all that is important for all of us Indians to know, especially those traveling from India to America or any other country. I was flying from India to America, and instead of landing in America, my flight had to land in Canada due to some technical issues. We had to spend three to four hours at that airport. During those three to four hours, I noticed that - since almost everyone on that flight was Indian, with maybe just a few foreigners - they made such a mess of the airport that people began staring. If they ate chips, they threw the wrappers on the floor; when they finished bottled water, they just tossed the bottles right there; snacks were spilled everywhere, kids spilled water, and no one took the responsibility to pick up after themselves and throw it in a dustbin. The local people there were staring as if savages had arrived, exchanging glances and smirking at each other. I was noticing all of this. As an Indian, it feels deeply embarrassing. All I want to say is, whenever you travel to other countries, please do not ruin India's reputation like this. Don't be so lazy that you can't even clean up your own trash."

‘What impression are we leaving behind?’ Sharing the clip, Maahi wrote: "I landed at a Canadian airport, and because of some technical issues, we had to wait there for almost three hours. There were quite a few Indians on our flight, and during those three hours, I noticed something that honestly made me uncomfortable. People were eating chips, drinking water, and then leaving the wrappers and bottles right there. The local people were looking at us, and I couldn’t help but think… “What impression are we leaving behind?” When you travel to another country, remember that people may not see you as just one individual. Sometimes, your actions can shape how they look at an entire community. So, if you’re traveling abroad, please take care of the place you’re visiting. Don’t litter. Don’t embarrass yourself, and don’t give anyone a reason to judge an entire country because of the actions of a few people. We carry India with us wherever we go."

Watch the clip here: