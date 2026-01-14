Cyclist flags littering in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk despite dustbins, questions civic sense

Take a look here at the clip:

As he rides, Malik points out that dustbins are clearly visible at multiple spots. However, despite their presence, waste can be seen strewn across the area. Speaking directly to the camera, he questions what more the government can do if citizens themselves fail to use basic public facilities.

A cycling influencer has drawn widespread attention to the issue of public littering after sharing a video from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk. The clip, posted on Instagram by Vaibhav Malik, shows him cycling through the bustling lanes of the historic market while highlighting piles of garbage scattered along the roadside.

The video has struck a chord online, amassing over 120,000 views and triggering a discussion on cleanliness, responsibility, and public behaviour in Indian cities.

Online reactions pour in The comments section quickly filled with reactions from viewers. Many agreed with Malik’s observations and compared Chandni Chowk with cleaner Indian cities.

One user wrote, “People should learn from Indore,” referring to the Madhya Pradesh city that has repeatedly topped national cleanliness rankings. Another commented in Hindi, “Doosre desh ke logon ke saamne hamare desh ki kitni beizzati hogi, so sad,” which translates to, “It is so sad how much our country will be embarrassed in front of people from other nations.”

Others echoed similar frustration. “Dustbins are right there, yet people throw garbage on the road,” one user remarked. Another said, “This is not about money or development, it is about mindset.” A viewer added, “We want world class cities but refuse to act like responsible citizens.” Another comment read, “Until basic civic sense is taught at home, nothing will change.” One more user summed it up by saying, “Cleanliness starts with us, not with cameras or fines.”

