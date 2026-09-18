Report: Marcin — Art of Guitar Tour 2026

“Whenever you play in a new country, it is a little stressful because you don’t know what to expect. And then you realize something: people all over the world are so different but also the same,” said Polish guitarist Marcin Patrzalek during his performance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on August 7. It was the first leg of the 25-year-old musician’s debut tour in India. Dressed in a black shirt paired with black jeans, he demonstrated what he is best known for: stretching the boundaries of what a single acoustic guitar can do. Watching him hold the instrument and pluck the strings was a spectacle in itself. He cradled it like a baby, backslapped it like a friend, caressed it like a lover, and even listened to it attentively like a therapist. The performance embodied the kind of raw physicality that’s evident in his tracks Bite Your Nails and I Killed It where his body and that of the guitar seem to merge into a seamless being. That this was one person doing the work of a whole orchestra definitely inspired awe. It felt like everyone was witnessing something intimate: an artist in the process of creation, allowing the audience to eavesdrop for a fleeting moment.

Then, he interrupted that stillness with a light-hearted remark. “I really want to go to an Indian wedding. If anyone here wants to get married, please invite me.” The audience clapped, laughed and whistled. One wonders if he got any invitations or proposals after the show.

Clearly, Marcin had done his homework well and knew what would strike a chord with the audience. But he also dipped into comic material that is likely to work across contexts. Referring to his track I Don’t Write About Girls, a collaboration with Japanese guitarist Ichika Nito for the album Dragon in Harmony, he seemed to enjoy pointing out that “It is actually about a girl”.

Born in Kielce, a city in southern Poland, known for its mountains and nature reserves, Marcin’s popularity began to soar with Must Be the Music, a singing competition on Polish television. Then, America’s Got Talent became his ticket to global fame. He has also studied jazz improvisation at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts.

Having performed in several countries across the globe, including South Africa, Japan, Canada, Australia, France, Turkey, Italy, Mexico and the United Kingdom, he seems equally at ease playing original compositions and his interpretations of Beethoven and Led Zeppelin. His musical repertoire integrates European classical music with Spanish flamenco, American hip-hop, metal and electronic music. Backstage before the event, this writer saw him jamming with Ganesh Murali Iyer, a Carnatic percussionist who plays the ghatam.

Marcin relies on YouTube and Instagram to keep in touch with fans, collaborate with other musicians, and expand his audience in various countries. In Mumbai, he had Indian independent musicians Dhruv Viswanath and Gini open for him. In the middle of his show, he invited Harsh and Shreya, a brother-sister guitarist duo to join him on stage. They played an instrumental version of the song Crazy Kiya Re, composed by Pritam for the film Dhoom 2. Harsh S Ranjan was chosen from a nationwide talent scouting initiative to platform young guitarists. His sister, Shreya, accompanied him.