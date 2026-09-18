From 144Hz to 200Hz, these gaming monitors can make fast-paced games feel much smoother
These seven gaming monitors offer high refresh rates, fast response times and adaptive sync, with options ranging from Full HD to QHD displays.
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|Product
|Rating
|Price
Lenovo Legion {Smartchoice} R27qe Gen 2 | 27" (68.58cm) QHD IPS 200Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99%sRGB, 2xHDMI 2.1, TMDS, 1xDP 1.4| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust | Black | 68C7GAC3INView Details
ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-4 27-inch(68.58cm)QHD 2k 2560x1440p Gaming Monitor| IPS| 180Hz| 1ms| HDR10 |AMD FreeSync & NVIDIA G-Sync| sRGB 137%| Eye-Care| Height, Swivel, Tilt & Pivot Adj. |2X HDMI|1x DPView Details
Acer SA272U P1 27 Inch WQHD (2560x1440) IPS Ultra Slim Monitor | 144Hz Refresh Rate | 1ms VRB | HDR10 | AMD FreeSync | HDMI 2.0 + DisplayPort 1.4 | Built-in Dual Speakers | VisionCare | BlackView Details
LG 24GS65F Smartchoice 60.47cm (23.8Inch) Ultragear FHD (1920x1080) IPS Gaming Monitor, 180Hz, 1ms, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync, DP, HDMI, Tilt/Height/Pivot Adjustable, Anti-Glare (Black)View Details
Zebronics 27" QHD Bezel-Less Gaming Monitor, 200Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms MPRT, Fast IPS, 300 Nits, 120% sRGB, 1.07B Colors, Height, Pivot, Tilt, Swivel Adjustment, 2 x HDMI & 2 x DP, Reading Lamp (S27A)View Details
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If your current monitor still runs at 60Hz or 75Hz, moving to a high refresh rate display can make fast games feel noticeably more fluid. The difference becomes particularly useful in competitive shooters, racing games and other titles where quick camera movement is common. There is also more to consider than the refresh rate alone. Resolution, response time, adaptive sync, panel type and stand adjustment can all affect how useful a gaming monitor is in the long run. Here in this article, I've shortlisted seven options on Amazon spanning 144Hz to 200Hz, including 1080p and QHD models from Lenovo, ViewSonic, Acer, LG, Zebronics and Dell. Some are built primarily for gaming, while others make sense for a mixed work-and-gaming setup.
1. Lenovo Legion {Smartchoice} R27qe Gen 2 | 27" (68.58cm) QHD IPS 200Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99%sRGB, 2xHDMI 2.1, TMDS, 1xDP 1.4| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust | Black | 68C7GAC3IN
The Lenovo Legion R27qe Gen 2 is one of the more complete displays here, pairing a 27-inch QHD IPS panel with a 200Hz refresh rate. Its 0.5ms MPRT response time, AMD FreeSync Premium and VESA Adaptive Sync are aimed at keeping fast-moving games smooth. The stand is another plus, offering tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment for a more flexible desk setup.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
QHD resolution gives sharper visuals than a typical Full HD gaming monitor
200Hz refresh rate suits fast-paced and competitive games
Highly adjustable stand works well for long gaming or work sessions
Reason to avoid
QHD gaming at 200Hz requires a sufficiently powerful PC to make full use of the display
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers praise the display quality, smooth 200Hz refresh rate and versatility for gaming and office work. Some specifically appreciate the colour coverage and highly adjustable stand. Brightness feedback is mixed, though, with some buyers finding it good and others feeling it is less suitable for brightly lit rooms.
Why should you choose this product?
The Legion R27qe Gen 2 combines QHD resolution, a 200Hz refresh rate and a fully adjustable stand. It suits PC gamers who want both high-speed gaming and enough screen quality for productivity without moving to an ultra-premium display.
2. ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-4 27-inch(68.58cm)QHD 2k 2560x1440p Gaming Monitor| IPS| 180Hz| 1ms| HDR10 |AMD FreeSync & NVIDIA G-Sync| sRGB 137%| Eye-Care| Height, Swivel, Tilt & Pivot Adj. |2X HDMI|1x DP
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ViewSonic's VX2758A-2K-PRO-4 focuses on the sweet spot between resolution and speed. It has a 27-inch QHD IPS display running at 180Hz, along with a 1ms MPRT response time. FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility help reduce tearing, while the stand supports height, swivel, tilt and pivot adjustments. It also offers HDR10 and a wide colour gamut for games and video content.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
QHD resolution and 180Hz refresh rate balance clarity with speed
Adjustable stand gives more flexibility for different desk setups
Adaptive sync support helps reduce tearing and stuttering
Reason to avoid
Some Amazon buyers report backlight bleeding and concerns around after-sales service
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers generally praise the monitor's vivid colours, QHD clarity and value for money. The 180Hz refresh rate and HDR performance also receive positive feedback. However, some buyers report backlight bleeding, while after-sales service from ViewSonic is another concern mentioned in customer feedback.
Why should you choose this product?
This ViewSonic model is a strong fit for gamers who want QHD visuals without giving up a high refresh rate. Its combination of IPS display quality, adaptive sync and an ergonomic stand also makes it suitable for mixed use.
3. Acer SA272U P1 27 Inch WQHD (2560x1440) IPS Ultra Slim Monitor | 144Hz Refresh Rate | 1ms VRB | HDR10 | AMD FreeSync | HDMI 2.0 + DisplayPort 1.4 | Built-in Dual Speakers | VisionCare | Black
The Acer SA272U P1 takes a slightly different approach. Its 27-inch WQHD IPS display runs at 144Hz, which is still a substantial jump over conventional 60Hz monitors. The slim ZeroFrame design keeps the monitor relatively unobtrusive on a desk, while HDR10, AdaptiveSync and built-in speakers add some useful extras. It is better suited to gamers who also use their monitor for everyday work.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
QHD resolution provides plenty of desktop space and image detail
144Hz is a useful upgrade for smoother gaming
Built-in speakers and slim design make it practical for everyday setups
Reason to avoid
The stand offers tilt adjustment but not height or pivot adjustment
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers generally like the picture quality and value for money, with some praising its clear display and lack of light bleeding. However, feedback is not entirely consistent. One reported issue involves flickering white lines, while the built-in speakers receive particularly poor feedback.
Why should you choose this product?
The SA272U P1 makes sense if you want a larger QHD screen for both gaming and productivity rather than chasing the highest possible refresh rate. Its slim design and built-in speakers also help keep a basic setup simple.
4. LG 24GS65F Smartchoice 60.47cm (23.8Inch) Ultragear FHD (1920x1080) IPS Gaming Monitor, 180Hz, 1ms, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync, DP, HDMI, Tilt/Height/Pivot Adjustable, Anti-Glare (Black)
The LG UltraGear 24GS65F-B is the compact option in this list. Its 23.8-inch Full HD IPS panel supports a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG response time. You also get HDR10, 99% sRGB coverage, G-SYNC compatibility and AMD FreeSync. The height-tilt and pivot-adjustable stand is particularly useful at this size, making it easy to position on smaller desks.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
180Hz refresh rate is well suited to competitive gaming
IPS panel offers wide viewing angles and 99% sRGB coverage
Height, tilt and pivot adjustment is useful for long sessions
Reason to avoid
Full HD resolution is less detailed than the QHD alternatives in this list
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers describe this monitor as a good-value 180Hz Full HD option, praising its vibrant colours, HDR10 performance and build quality. The adjustable stand also receives positive feedback. Picture quality is mixed, however, with some buyers finding it sharp while others report pixelation.
Why should you choose this product?
The UltraGear 24GS65F-B is aimed at gamers who prioritise refresh rate and response time over QHD resolution. Its compact size and adjustable stand make it particularly suitable for smaller gaming desks or competitive PC setups.
5. Zebronics 27" QHD Bezel-Less Gaming Monitor, 200Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms MPRT, Fast IPS, 300 Nits, 120% sRGB, 1.07B Colors, Height, Pivot, Tilt, Swivel Adjustment, 2 x HDMI & 2 x DP, Reading Lamp (S27A)
Zebronics' S27A is a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor built around speed and features. It uses a Fast IPS panel with a 200Hz refresh rate, 1ms MPRT response time and Adaptive Sync. The monitor also has a 400-nit maximum brightness, 125% sRGB coverage and built-in speakers. Its stand supports height, pivot, swivel and tilt adjustments, while ZGameAid adds gaming-oriented features.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
QHD resolution and 200Hz refresh rate offer a strong gaming combination
Adjustable stand provides plenty of positioning flexibility
Built-in speakers reduce the need for separate basic desktop audio
Reason to avoid
The high refresh rate is most useful when your gaming hardware can consistently deliver high frame rates
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers praise the monitor's smooth 200Hz performance, vibrant QHD display and value for money. Build quality and the built-in speakers also receive positive feedback. Overall, the Amazon sentiment is strongly favourable, particularly around gaming performance and the feature set offered.
Why should you choose this product?
The S27A stands out for packing a 200Hz QHD Fast IPS display with a feature-rich stand and built-in speakers. It is worth considering for gamers who want high refresh rate performance without sacrificing screen resolution.
6. Dell S2425HSM 24"/60.45cm FHD Monitor|Ash White|144Hz Refresh|99% Srgb, 300 cd/m2 Brightness|IPS Panel, 1ms| Contrast 1500:1| 2xHDMI, Built-in 3W Dual Speakers|Warranty 3 Years, Ergonomic|AMD FreeSync
The Dell S2425HSM is less gaming-focused than some of the other options here, but its 144Hz refresh rate makes it a capable choice for casual gaming. It uses a 23.8-inch Full HD IPS panel and includes AMD FreeSync, a 1ms MPRT mode and integrated speakers. Its height, swivel, pivot and tilt adjustments also make it suitable for a desk shared between gaming and office work.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
144Hz provides smoother motion than standard office monitors
Adjustable stand works well for mixed work and gaming use
Integrated speakers are useful for a cleaner desk setup
Reason to avoid
It lacks the QHD resolution and 180Hz-plus refresh rates offered by several alternatives here
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Amazon customers are positive about the display quality and design, with particular appreciation for its contrast and adjustable stand. The built-in dual speakers also perform better than some buyers expected. Customers describe it as versatile for both office and personal use.
Why should you choose this product?
The Dell is best suited to users who need one monitor for work and casual gaming. Its 144Hz refresh rate, adjustable stand, IPS panel and integrated speakers make it a practical choice for a shared home-office setup.
7. Lenovo LOQ 27-10 (Smartchoice) | 27" (68.5cm) FHD (1920x1080) IPS 200Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, HDR10 Compliance, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 2xHDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1xDP 1.4| Tilt | Lunar Grey | 68F2GACBIN
The Lenovo LOQ 27-10 goes for a simpler 27-inch Full HD setup while keeping the refresh rate at 200Hz. Its IPS panel has a 0.5ms MPRT response time, HDR10 support and AMD FreeSync Premium. The monitor also supports VESA Adaptive Sync and gaming consoles including PS5 and Xbox One X. For PC gamers focused on high frame rates, it offers a straightforward alternative to QHD displays.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
200Hz refresh rate works well for high-frame-rate gaming
27-inch screen provides a larger gaming canvas than compact FHD monitors
Console support adds flexibility beyond PC gaming
Reason to avoid
Full HD resolution can look less sharp on a 27-inch screen than QHD alternatives
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers praise the monitor's smooth 200Hz performance, vibrant colours and value for money. Setup is considered easy, and its lightweight build is appreciated. Some buyers do report backlight bleeding, while HDR performance receives criticism from users who expected stronger results.
Why should you choose this product?
The LOQ 27-10 is aimed at gamers who care more about high frame rates than QHD resolution. Its 200Hz panel, console support and FreeSync Premium make it a sensible option for fast-paced gaming at Full HD.
Top 3 features of the best high refresh rate gaming monitors
Gaming monitor
Refresh rate
Resolution
Key gaming feature
Lenovo Legion R27qe Gen 2
200Hz
QHD
FreeSync Premium
ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-4
180Hz
QHD
FreeSync/G-Sync
Acer SA272U P1
144Hz
QHD
AdaptiveSync
LG UltraGear 24GS65F-B
180Hz
Full HD
G-SYNC/FreeSync
Zebronics S27A
200Hz
QHD
Adaptive Sync
Dell S2425HSM
144Hz
Full HD
AMD FreeSync
Lenovo LOQ 27-10
200Hz
Full HD
FreeSync Premium
Factors to consider when buying a high refresh rate gaming monitor
- Refresh rate: A 144Hz display is already a major upgrade over 60Hz, while 180Hz and 200Hz can provide even smoother motion if your PC can deliver enough frames.
- Resolution: QHD offers noticeably more detail than Full HD, especially on 27-inch screens. Full HD can still make sense for competitive gaming and lower-powered PCs.
- Response time: Look for a low response-time rating, but also check whether the advertised figure refers to MPRT or GtG, as they measure different things.
- Adaptive sync: AMD FreeSync, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility or VESA Adaptive Sync can help reduce screen tearing when frame rates fluctuate.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORSparsh Sharma
Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.Read More