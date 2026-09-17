I compared five TWS earbuds under ₹3,000 on the features that actually matter for everyday use
I tested five TWS earbuds under ₹3,000 from Oppo, OnePlus, JBL, Noise and CMF to see which pair offers the best balance of sound, ANC and everyday usability.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Oppo Enco Bud 3Pro+ True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 12.4mm Driver and 32dB ANC, 43Hrs Playtime,Low Latency,Fast Charging,BT 5.4,IP55 (Midnight Black)View Details
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Upto 49dB Active Noise Cancellation,12.4mm Dynamic Drivers,10mins for 11Hrs Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Music Playback [Starry Black]View Details
JBL Wave Buds 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair, 4 Mics,IP54(Black)View Details
Noise Newly Launch ALT Buds Truly Wireless Earbuds with 35dB ANC, AI Spatial Audio, 45H Playtime, App Support, InstaCharge, Dual Pairing, BT V6.0 (Chosen Grey (Metallic))View Details
CMF by Nothing Buds 2 48 dB Hybrid ANC, Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, 55 Hrs Playtime Bluetooth in Ear Headset (Orange, in the Ear)View Details
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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
At under ₹3,000, TWS earbuds have become surprisingly feature-packed. Active noise cancellation, dual-device connectivity, low-latency modes and long battery claims are no longer limited to expensive models. But specifications alone do not tell you which pair is actually worth carrying around every day. I've tested five options across different strengths: Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, JBL Wave Buds 2, Noise ALT Buds and CMF Buds 2. I looked at the features that matter most in this price bracket, including sound, ANC, battery life, calls, connectivity and durability. Amazon's customer feedback also adds another layer to the picture, particularly where reliability and call quality are concerned.
1. Oppo Enco Bud 3Pro+ True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 12.4mm Driver and 32dB ANC, 43Hrs Playtime,Low Latency,Fast Charging,BT 5.4,IP55 (Midnight Black)
The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ takes a fairly complete approach to the budget TWS segment. Its 12.4mm driver is paired with up to 32dB ANC, while Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device connection and low-latency support make it versatile beyond music playback. The 43-hour total battery claim is useful for commuters, while its IP55 rating adds some protection for workouts and outdoor use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large driver and ANC make it versatile for music and travel
Long total playback reduces the need for frequent charging
Dual-device connectivity is useful for switching between phone and laptop
Reason to avoid
ANC is not as aggressive on paper as some alternatives in this list
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers generally praise these earbuds for their sound quality, with several describing them among the best they have used. Feedback on fit and battery life is mixed, while functionality and call quality attract criticism, including reports of responsiveness problems and poor voice transmission.
Why should you choose this product?
These buds stand out as an all-rounder, combining a large driver, ANC, long battery life and dual-device connectivity. It suits buyers who want one pair for music, commuting, casual gaming and everyday calls.
2. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Upto 49dB Active Noise Cancellation,12.4mm Dynamic Drivers,10mins for 11Hrs Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Music Playback [Starry Black]
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The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro puts ANC and battery life near the top of its priorities. It offers up to 49dB hybrid ANC, a 12.4mm dynamic driver and up to 44 hours of playback with the case when ANC is off. Bluetooth 5.4 and dual-device connection also make it practical for users moving between multiple devices. It is especially suited to listeners who prefer a stronger bass-led presentation.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong ANC capability for noisy commutes
Long battery backup with the charging case
Dual-device connectivity makes switching between devices easier
Reason to avoid
ANC-on battery life is considerably shorter than the headline 44-hour figure
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Amazon buyers generally like the sound, noise cancellation and build quality, with some saying the earbuds feel premium for the price. However, feedback is mixed on battery life, connectivity, fit and calls. Some customers also report individual earbud failures despite otherwise positive impressions.
Why should you choose this product?
The Nord Buds 3 Pro is particularly appealing if ANC is high on your list. Its combination of 49dB ANC, a large dynamic driver and dual-device connection makes it a strong fit for frequent commuters and OnePlus users.
3. JBL Wave Buds 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair, 4 Mics,IP54(Black)
JBL Wave Buds 2 keeps things straightforward but covers most of the basics well. The 8mm drivers deliver JBL Pure Bass sound, while ANC and Smart Ambient give you control over how much outside noise you hear. There is also multipoint connectivity, four microphones and up to 40 hours of playback with ANC off. The IP54 rating makes them suitable for everyday use and light workouts.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
JBL's bass-focused sound suits mainstream music listening
Multipoint makes switching between two devices convenient
Compact everyday design with water and dust resistance
Reason to avoid
Customer feedback on fit, calls and reliability is notably mixed
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers have mixed opinions about sound quality and noise cancellation. Fit is a recurring concern, with some saying the earbuds do not stay securely in place. Reliability and voice quality also receive criticism, while battery life and value for money attract both positive and negative feedback.
Why should you choose this product?
JBL's main advantage is its familiar sound profile combined with practical everyday features. Choose it if you prefer a bass-oriented listening experience and want multipoint connectivity without moving far beyond the ₹3,000 price bracket.
4. Noise Newly Launch ALT Buds Truly Wireless Earbuds with 35dB ANC, AI Spatial Audio, 45H Playtime, App Support, InstaCharge, Dual Pairing, BT V6.0 (Chosen Grey (Metallic))
The Noise ALT Buds are the more design-conscious option here, but it is not relying on looks alone. It comes with up to 35dB ANC with Spatial Audio, an 11mm dynamic driver and quad-mic ENC. The earbuds support dual-device pairing and offer up to 45 hours of total playtime. The metallic finish also gives them a slightly more premium appearance than many budget TWS models.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Spatial Audio adds another layer for films and compatible content
Long battery life is useful for all-day listening
Metallic finish and compact design give it a distinctive look
Reason to avoid
Customer feedback suggests connectivity and performance can be inconsistent
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers generally like the earbuds' sound, design and battery life, with several praising the ANC and Spatial Audio features. Comfort also receives positive feedback. However, connectivity is mixed, with some buyers reporting frequent disconnections or inconsistent performance despite otherwise positive impressions.
Why should you choose this product?
The ALT Buds make sense for buyers who want more than basic ANC at a low price. Spatial Audio, dual-device pairing and the metallic design give it a distinct identity for users who value features and aesthetics.
5. CMF by Nothing Buds 2 48 dB Hybrid ANC, Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, 55 Hrs Playtime Bluetooth in Ear Headset (Orange, in the Ear)
The CMF Buds 2 is the pair I would pick from this list. Its 11mm PMI driver, 48dB Hybrid ANC and Dirac Opteo tuning give it a strong feature set without pushing beyond this price range. It also offers up to 55 hours of total playback, six microphones, dual-device connection and IP55 resistance. The Nothing X app adds further control over EQ and other settings.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong combination of ANC, sound tuning and battery life
Useful app controls and customisation options
IP55 rating and dual-device connection improve everyday versatility
Reason to avoid
Some buyers report occasional functionality issues such as random pauses
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers generally praise the sound quality, crisp vocals and noise control. Battery life and ANC also receive positive feedback, with buyers highlighting the feature set and value. However, functionality is not flawless, as some customers report random pauses during use.
Why should you choose this product?
CMF Buds 2 brings together strong ANC, long battery life, app-based sound customisation and dual-device connectivity. For me, that balance makes it the most complete option here for buyers who want one pair for everyday use.
Top 3 features of the best TWS earbuds under ₹3,000
TWS earbuds
Noise cancellation
Battery
Connectivity
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+
Up to 32dB ANC
Up to 43 hours
Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro
Up to 49dB ANC
Up to 44 hours
Bluetooth 5.4, dual connection
JBL Wave Buds 2
Active Noise Cancelling
Up to 40 hours
Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint
Noise ALT Buds
Up to 35dB ANC
Up to 45 hours
Bluetooth 6.0, dual-device
CMF Buds 2
48dB Hybrid ANC
Up to 55 hours
Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device
Factors to consider when buying TWS earbuds
- ANC performance: Look beyond the maximum dB figure. A good fit and effective noise processing matter just as much for reducing background sound.
- Battery life: Check whether the advertised figure applies with ANC switched off. ANC can significantly reduce playback time.
- Fit and comfort: Earbuds that do not seal properly can affect both sound and ANC performance, so the shape and included ear tips matter.
- Connectivity: Dual-device or multipoint support is useful if you regularly switch between your smartphone, tablet and laptop.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORSparsh Sharma
Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.Read More