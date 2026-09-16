I switched to a fully automatic washing machine: Here’s what changed

Fully automatic vs semi automatic washing machines. (HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Washing machines have been making doing laundry easier for decades now. More specifically, semi-automatic washing machines have been a part of Indian homes for a long time now. This is why when I moved out of my home, the first washing machine that I got for myself was a semi-automatic washing machine. At the time, it seemed familiar, something that we have all grown up watching in our homes, and it also appeared to do a decent job at cleaning all the clothes. But recently, I decided to switch from an semi-automatic to a fully automatic washing machine.

I mainly expected to save a little time. But after using it regularly for almost a month, I realised that it changed my entire laundry routine in a good wat. Earlier, doing a load meant filling the tub, keeping an eye on the wash cycle, draining the water and then moving wet clothes for rinsing and spinning. It also meant cleaning at least one batch of clothes in the water in which the previous batch was cleaned. It was manageable, but it always felt like a chore that needed my constant attention.

But after switching to a fully automatic washing machine it changed in a way that made doing laundry a lot easier and more efficient. I now sort the clothes, add detergent, select the wash programme and leave the machine to do its job. I can start a load while preparing breakfast, working or handling other household tasks without having to keep checking on it. Even small things, like not having to lift a heavy bundle of soaking-wet clothes from one tub to another, have made laundry noticeably easier.

I’ve also become more organised about laundry. I can separate everyday clothes, towels and delicate fabrics and choose suitable cycles instead of using the same setting for everything. I’ve also noticed other smaller changes. Clothes come out with less water after the spin cycle, so they dry faster. The intelligent wash program available on my fully automatic washing means that I save up on the I’m more comfortable washing delicate clothes in the appliance rather than sending for dry cleaning each time because I can choose an appropriate programme.

That said, the switch isn't entirely about convenience. Fully automatic machines generally cost more upfront than semi-automatic models. They also use different amounts of water depending on the type, and require you to understand programmes and settings to get the best results. After switching from a semi-automatic to a fully automatic washing machine, here’s what actually changed in my laundry routine and what you should know before making the switch yourself.

What changed in my laundry routine after switching to a full-automatic washing machine - There is less manual intervention required on my part.

- I don't need to transfer wet clothes between tubs.

- Wash-cycle selection happens easily and automatically.

- Spinning is better and more efficient.

- I don't need to spend extra time monitoring each load.

What buyers in similar situations should know - Check the machine’s capacity, wash programmes, water usage, spin speed, installation requirements before buying.

- Check whether a fully automatic model fits your household’s laundry volume and daily routine.

Top load fully automatic washing machine vs semi automatic washing machine: Why you should buy them The choice between a top-load fully automatic and a semi-automatic washing machine ultimately comes down to how much of the laundry process you want the machine to handle. A semi-automatic can make sense if you want a simpler, often more affordable setup and don’t mind being involved in the wash-and-rinse process. A top-load fully automatic, on the other hand, is designed to take over most of the work once you load the clothes and select a programme.

Top load fully automatic washing machines are better suited to busy households where convenience and reduced manual intervention matter. Buyers should choose this washing machine if they want to load the clothes, select a cycle and walk away without manually transferring wet clothes between tubs.

Semi-automatic washing machines are easier to operate and can be useful where water availability or budget is a concern. Buyers who are comfortable moving clothes between the wash and spin tubs and want greater manual control over the process should pick this option.