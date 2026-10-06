Time will come for grand temples in Mathura, Kashi: UP deputy CM Maurya

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said those who were “upset” by the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya had resorted to “unwarranted utterances” to vent their frustration, while asserting that the time would come for grand temples in Mathura and Kashi. Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya paying tribute to VHP leader the late Ashok Singhal in Prayagraj on Oct 6. (HT photo)

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the birth centenary year celebrations of VHP leader Ashok Singhal at the AMA auditorium, Maurya said Singhal had played a historic role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and worked extensively to unite the Hindu community.

“Those who could not tolerate the construction of the Ram temple and had opposed the movement are now trying to vent their frustration through unwarranted statements. The victory was not merely about an incident but about the removal of the Babri structure and construction of the Ram temple,” Maurya said.

Referring to Singhal’s three major religious-cultural goals of Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi, Maurya said the Ayodhya temple had been built and “the time is now coming for the fulfilment of the resolve concerning Mathura and Kashi”.

“Both matters are before the courts. We have faith that truth and justice will prevail. It may be taking time, but the day will come when the Hindu community will see grand temples in Mathura and Kashi too,” he said.

Maurya also defended VHP vice president Champat Rai, saying Ram devotees would not tolerate attempts to raise questions over his role. He recalled Singhal’s contribution to mobilising the Hindu community and said initiatives such as “Ekal Vidyalaya” reflected his foresight in taking education to children rather than waiting for them to reach schools.

The deputy CM said Singhal’s ideas remained relevant at a time when “anti-national forces” were attempting to destabilise the country. He said Singhal’s life and his efforts to unite the Hindu community would continue to inspire people.

VHP office-bearers at the programme recalled Singhal’s contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the expansion of the organisation.