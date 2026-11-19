GIECGLOBAL Australia, a Melbourne-based education and migration consultancy established in 2015, has announced the expansion of its operations in India with offices in New Delhi and Lucknow. The move aims to make professional Australian education and migration guidance more accessible to Indian students, graduates, working professionals, skilled workers and families exploring opportunities in Australia. GIECGLOBAL Australia Expands to Delhi and Lucknow, Strengthening Access to Australian Education and Migration Guidance

Australia continues to attract interest from Indian students and professionals seeking international education, career development and long-term opportunities. However, understanding visa categories, eligibility requirements, documentation and migration pathways can often be challenging, particularly as Australian immigration policies and requirements evolve.

Recognising this need, GIECGLOBAL Australia is strengthening its presence in India to help applicants make informed decisions through professional advice, transparent communication and a structured approach to the application process.

Bringing Australian Migration Expertise Closer to Indian Applicants With its roots in Melbourne, GIECGLOBAL Australia has been operating in the education and migration consultancy sector since 2015. Its expansion into Delhi and Lucknow is intended to provide applicants with more convenient access to guidance tailored to their individual educational qualifications, professional experience and migration objectives.

A key part of the company’s professional services is the involvement of Suman Prem, Registered Australian Migration Agent (MARN 2418548), who provides migration guidance within the applicable Australian regulatory framework.

For applicants considering Australia, understanding the distinction between different visa pathways is an important first step. A pathway suitable for a university graduate may differ significantly from the options available to an experienced professional, skilled worker or family applicant.

GIECGLOBAL aims to help individuals understand these differences before they make important financial, educational or career-related commitments.

Supporting Students, Professionals and Families Through its expanded Indian operations, the consultancy offers guidance across several Australian education and migration categories.

Its services include Australian skilled migration, where applicants can explore relevant pathways based on their qualifications, work experience and applicable eligibility criteria.

The company also provides assistance with employer-sponsored visa pathways, helping individuals understand the requirements associated with employment-linked migration opportunities.

For students, education counselling and student visa guidance form an important part of its services. These include support in understanding study options, educational pathways and relevant visa requirements.

Additionally, the consultancy provides guidance on family visa categories, supporting applicants seeking information about eligible family-related migration options.

The services are intended for a broad range of individuals, including students planning overseas education, recent graduates considering their next steps, young and mature professionals evaluating career opportunities, and families exploring Australia as a possible destination.

Transparency and Realistic Expectations at the Centre One of the central messages behind GIECGLOBAL Australia’s expansion is the importance of responsible migration advice.

The company emphasises verified professional guidance, transparent fees and realistic communication about visa outcomes.

Australian visa applications are assessed by the relevant Australian government authorities, and decisions depend on individual circumstances, eligibility requirements and prevailing immigration regulations.

Accordingly, GIECGLOBAL does not guarantee visa approvals or migration outcomes.

This approach is particularly relevant for applicants navigating complex migration information, where unclear advice or unrealistic assurances can lead to financial and personal difficulties.

By encouraging applicants to understand their eligibility, available pathways and documentation requirements, the consultancy seeks to promote better-informed decisions throughout the education and migration process.

Expanding Accessibility Beyond Australia’s Major Cities The addition of offices in New Delhi and Lucknow represents a further step in connecting GIECGLOBAL Australia’s established Australian operations with individuals seeking local assistance in India.

While Delhi is an important centre for international education and professional mobility, Lucknow provides an additional point of access for applicants in Uttar Pradesh and surrounding regions.

The expansion reflects the company’s broader objective of making professional migration and education guidance more approachable, accessible and transparent.

As more Indian students and professionals consider international opportunities, the need for reliable information and responsible advisory services remains significant.

For GIECGLOBAL Australia, the focus is not simply on helping applicants begin the process, but on encouraging them to approach their Australian education and migration plans with greater clarity and realistic expectations.

About GIECGLOBAL Australia GIECGLOBAL Australia, established in Melbourne in 2015, is an education and migration consultancy offering guidance on Australian skilled migration, employer-sponsored visas, student visas, family visas and education counselling.

Operating under GIEC GLOABL EDU AND MIGRATION, the company is expanding its presence in India through offices in New Delhi and Lucknow. Its migration services include guidance from Registered Australian Migration Agent Suman Prem (MARN 2418548).

The company focuses on professional guidance, transparent fee practices and informed decision-making, without promising guaranteed visa outcomes.

For more information, visit:

Website: www.giecglobal.com

Australia Website: www.giecglobal.com.au

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