Tired of Flat Hi-Fi audio? These 5 soundbars are built strictly for music lovers

Best soundbar for music lovers. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Sound is an important parameter when it comes to music or movie experience. Sure, the sound quality on TVs is improving. Yet, a soundbar is what makes the sound louder and richer. That said, having just another soundbar does not automatically make it good for music. If your playlists still sound flat, vocals lack presence and bass feels more like a thump than something with depth, your soundbar may simply be tuned more for TV shows and podcasts rather than movies and music. This is where choosing the right soundbar model becomes important.

Music and movies demand a different kind of audio performance. You want vocals that sound natural, instruments that do not get buried in the mix and bass that adds weight without overpowering everything else. Beyond these, a good soundbar should also maintain clarity when you turn up the volume, whether you are streaming Spotify playlists, listening to Bollywood hits, switching to instrumental tracks or watching an action movie.

That does not mean you need a complicated speaker setup taking over your living room. Some modern soundbars pack dedicated drivers, powerful subwoofers, advanced audio processing and multiple sound modes into a relatively compact package. The trick is knowing which specifications actually translate into better music and which are simply marketing numbers.

We have shortlisted five soundbars that put music higher on the priority list. These are the models to consider if you want your soundbar to deliver punch, clarity and a more engaging listening experience.