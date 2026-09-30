Aaron Judge injury update: Why is the Yankees star not playing today and when will he be back?

Aaron Judge remains sidelined with a moderate strain in the soleus muscle of his right calf and was left off the Yankees' AL Wild Card Series roster against the Boston Red Sox. Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout. (Getty Images via AFP)

Injury details and timeline Judge suffered the calf injury on Sept. 16 while playing against the Minnesota Twins. He left the game early and was later placed on the 10-day injured list.

The injury came shortly after Judge returned from a stress fracture in his right rib that had kept him out from late May until early September. He played only seven games before the calf problem forced him back onto the injured list.

The soleus muscle plays an important role in running and pushing off the ground. A moderate calf strain can take several weeks to heal. Judge also received a platelet-poor plasma injection around Sept. 21 as part of his treatment.

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Why isn't Judge playing? Judge has made progress in his recovery, but he is not yet ready for full baseball activity.

He has been hitting and throwing indoors, using an anti-gravity treadmill and taking live batting practice. On Sept. 28, he had four plate appearances during a live BP session, recording two walks, a strikeout and a ground ball.

However, he has not yet resumed running the bases or playing right field.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Judge is close but “not quite there yet."

“I think he’s had a good couple of weeks of really grinding and doing everything he possibly can to be an option,” Boone said. “We just felt like he’s not quite there yet. Hopefully we’re able to move on and he spends these next few days continuing to work his way back."

Judge has also made it clear that he wants to return as soon as he can. Before Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, he said he had been trying to convince the Yankees that he was ready, but stressed that his priority was being healthy enough to play for the long run.

“We got another month of baseball to play so I want to be ready for the long run we're going to go on here for this next month. We're all going to be smart, but I think they all know I want to be out there, especially that first game," he said.

Judge also acknowledged the risk of returning before he is fully recovered. He said he understands the risks involved and knows many players are dealing with injuries.

The Yankees ultimately decided not to include him on their 26-man Wild Card Series roster.

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When could Aaron Judge return? There is no confirmed return date.

Judge will continue his rehabilitation while the Yankees hope to advance to the American League Division Series. If they beat the Red Sox, the ALDS could give Judge another opportunity to return.