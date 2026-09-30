Why is Brad Marchand not playing today vs Hurricanes? Is he injured? Reason for Panthers star's absence explained
The Panthers are in action against the Hurricanes as the new NHL season gets underway, but Florida is missing veteran forward Brad Marchand.
The Florida Panthers are in action against the Carolina Hurricanes as the new NHL season gets underway, but Florida is missing one of its veteran forwards. Brad Marchand remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from an injury.
Why is Brad Marchand not playing?
The 38-year-old had surgery during the offseason to treat a persistent lower-body injury and is set to miss the early part of the campaign while recovering. Florida has not given a definite return date, but his status could become clearer as October goes on.
“Unfortunately I had to have surgery,” Marchand said recently. “I was trying to fix without surgery but unfortunately that wasn’t able to happen and had to kind of do it last minute. With the time and the recovery I’m going to need I won’t be able to make it and play in the game,” he had added.
When will Marchand return?
Panthers head coach Paul Maurice and general manager Bill Zito are expected to take a careful approach with Marchand’s recovery, though the injury is not viewed as a long-term concern.
Panthers missing veteran leadership
Florida will certainly miss Marchand’s experience, physical presence and scoring ability as the team attempts to rebound from a difficult 2025-26 season. Despite dealing with injuries, the veteran remained productive, recording 27 goals and 54 points across only 52 games.
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That production could be particularly important for the Panthers, who need additional scoring and physicality after ending last season seventh in the Atlantic Division with an 84-point record of 40-38-4. The team also failed to reach the postseason standard it had established during its recent championship runs.
Marchand’s playoff experience and ability to contribute in important moments could give Florida another valuable veteran presence once he is healthy and ready to return to the lineup.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More