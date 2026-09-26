Justin Verlander retirement: Age, wife Kate Upton, children, net worth, injury update, career stats and more

Saturday was an emotional night for Justin Verlander and Detroit Tigers fans. The Tigers honored Verlander with a pregame retirement ceremony before their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, celebrating one of the most impactful players in the franchise's history. Justin Verlander with wife Kate Upton and their two children. (Getty Images via AFP)

Here is everything we know about him.

How old is Justin Verlander? Verlander turned 43 in February 2026, just days before signing a one-year, $13 million contract to return to the Detroit Tigers, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Justin Verlander' wife and children Verlander is married to supermodel Kate Upton, and together they have two kids.

The couple married in November 2017 and welcomed their first child, daughter Genevieve, almost exactly one year later, on November 7, 2018, three days after their first wedding anniversary.

Nearly seven years later, on June 19, 2025, the couple welcomed their son, Bellamy Brooks Verlander. Upton and Verlander mostly kept him out of the public eye. Fans got their first look at him at the 2026 MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show on July 14.

The appearance came one week after Verlander announced his retirement. He said it was time for the "next chapter" for himself and his family.

Justin Verlander net worth and career Justin Verlander has a net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Justin Verlander was picked second overall by the Detroit Tigers in the 2004 draft and debuted in 2005. He soon became the team's ace, winning the American League Rookie of the Year Award in 2006. In 2011, he won both the AL Cy Young Award and AL MVP, one of the rare pitchers to do so. Over 13 years in Detroit, he threw multiple no-hitters and led the league in strikeouts several times.

In 2017, he was traded to the Houston Astros. There, he helped the team win two World Series titles and added two more Cy Young Awards, in 2019 and 2022, making him a three-time winner.

After 2022, he signed with the New York Mets for two years and $86.6 million, then was traded back to Houston in 2023. In 2025, he played for the San Francisco Giants. In February 2026, he returned to Detroit on a one-year, $13 million deal, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Over 21 seasons, Verlander has 266 wins, more than 3,550 strikeouts and over 3,500 innings pitched. He is a nine-time All-Star with two World Series rings.

His career stats here.

Justin Verlander injury As per CBS Sports, Tigers brought him back from the 60-day injured list for the game after he spent most of the season out with hamstring and hip injuries.

Verlander did not play any minor-league games as part of his recovery. Because of this, his final start is expected to be short, according to CBS Sports. Andrew Sears was sent to the minors to make room for Verlander on the active roster. Kerry Carpenter, who has a foot injury, was moved to the 60-day injured list to open a spot on the 40-man roster.