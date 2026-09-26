Burglars break into Jandu Tower shop in Ludhiana, flee with ₹25 lakh

A gang of burglars broke into a shop at Jandu Tower in Miller Ganj near Manju Cinema in the early hours of Saturday and fled with around ₹25 lakh in cash. According to the police, some suspects have been captured on CCTV cameras installed in the Jandu Tower. The police are trying to identify them. The theft is suspected to have taken place at 3 am when suspicious persons were observed moving around the area. (HT)

The theft came to light when shop owner Kamal Sharma reached the premises on Saturday morning and found the shop ransacked and the cash missing. He immediately informed the police.

Sharma, who runs a firm dealing in the sale and maintenance of parts and machinery used in rice mills, told the police that the office had been locked after business hours on Friday. When he returned the next morning, he found signs of a break-in and discovered that the cash kept inside a locker was missing.

According to Sharma, the suspects may have entered the premises from the rear side, near the railway tracks. After gaining entry, they allegedly broke open the locker of an almirah and took away around ₹25 lakh in cash.

A team from the Division number 6 police station reached the spot after receiving the information and began examining the circumstances surrounding the burglary. During the preliminary investigation, police suspect that the theft may have taken place around 3 am, as some suspicious persons were reportedly seen moving around the area at that time.

The police are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area in an attempt to establish the suspects’ movements and identify those involved in the burglary.

Inspector Avneet Kaur, SHO, Division number 6 police station, said an investigation was underway. She said teams were working to identify and trace the suspects, after which further legal action would be taken.

Police are also verifying how the suspects gained entry into the premises and whether they had prior information about the cash kept inside the shop.