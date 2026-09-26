IShowSpeed opens up on mental health, says he wakes up ‘alone’ despite millions knowing him
IShowSpeed says fame brings huge attention, but he still values family, simple routines and staying true to himself.
IShowSpeed has opened up about loneliness and the pressure that comes with his growing fame, saying millions know his online name, but far fewer people know him as Darren.
In a series of posts on X on September 25, 2026, the streamer spoke about what happens after the crowds, attention and long hours of content end. He also responded to fans asking for “girl content,” saying his platform is now much bigger and that the way he creates content has to change.
IShowSpeed says fame can still leave him feeling alone
Replying to an X user, IShowSpeed spoke about the gap between his public image and private life. He said some days he wakes up feeling alone despite his success.
“this one hit. yeah some days i wake up feeling alone even after everything. millions of people know speed, but not a lot of people really know darren. You'll have thousands screaming your name all day, and then you go back to the hotel room, and its dead quiet. The louder it gets outside, the more you notice it. does it scare me? sometimes fr. But that's why I hold on to the simple stuff, training, anime, learning piano, and my family. My brother, my mom, and my dad knew me before any of this. That's what keeps me me.”
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IShowSpeed responds to “girl content” requests
The streamer also addressed a fan asking about “girl content,” a type of content that has appeared during some of his IRL streams. IShowSpeed said his channel cannot be treated the same way it was earlier in his career.
“i always see you asking who yall even wanna see? But real talk, it's not the same old speed no more. The platform way bigger now, and with more reach comes more responsibility. I gotta move different.”
His YouTube channel had about 61.4 million subscribers as on September 25, 2026.
Also Read: Is IShowSpeed OK? Fans worried after streamer crashes during scary 60 million-subscriber celebration stunt
IShowSpeed explains why awards do not matter to him
IShowSpeed also responded to a fan who told him to “pop his s**t” at the 2026 Streamer Awards and suggested he had been too humble. He said awards are not what he uses to judge his work.
“appreciate you but i really dont care about none of that. I follow my own motto: a trophy or an award don't prove nothing. The work proves it. Everything I do speaks for itself, so I don't gotta pop my s**t; the actions do it for me.”
The Streamer Awards opened creator applications on August 31, with nominations running from September 12 to October 2, according to Twitch. The ceremony is scheduled for November 12, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More