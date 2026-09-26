IShowSpeed opens up on mental health, says he wakes up ‘alone’ despite millions knowing him

Replying to an X user, IShowSpeed spoke about the gap between his public image and private life. He said some days he wakes up feeling alone despite his success.

In a series of posts on X on September 25, 2026, the streamer spoke about what happens after the crowds, attention and long hours of content end. He also responded to fans asking for “girl content,” saying his platform is now much bigger and that the way he creates content has to change.

IShowSpeed has opened up about loneliness and the pressure that comes with his growing fame, saying millions know his online name, but far fewer people know him as Darren.

“this one hit. yeah some days i wake up feeling alone even after everything. millions of people know speed, but not a lot of people really know darren. You'll have thousands screaming your name all day, and then you go back to the hotel room, and its dead quiet. The louder it gets outside, the more you notice it. does it scare me? sometimes fr. But that's why I hold on to the simple stuff, training, anime, learning piano, and my family. My brother, my mom, and my dad knew me before any of this. That's what keeps me me.”

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IShowSpeed responds to “girl content” requests The streamer also addressed a fan asking about “girl content,” a type of content that has appeared during some of his IRL streams. IShowSpeed said his channel cannot be treated the same way it was earlier in his career.

“i always see you asking who yall even wanna see? But real talk, it's not the same old speed no more. The platform way bigger now, and with more reach comes more responsibility. I gotta move different.”

His YouTube channel had about 61.4 million subscribers as on September 25, 2026.

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IShowSpeed explains why awards do not matter to him IShowSpeed also responded to a fan who told him to “pop his s**t” at the 2026 Streamer Awards and suggested he had been too humble. He said awards are not what he uses to judge his work.

“appreciate you but i really dont care about none of that. I follow my own motto: a trophy or an award don't prove nothing. The work proves it. Everything I do speaks for itself, so I don't gotta pop my s**t; the actions do it for me.”

The Streamer Awards opened creator applications on August 31, with nominations running from September 12 to October 2, according to Twitch. The ceremony is scheduled for November 12, 2026.