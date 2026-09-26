Indian man in US compares ‘struggles’ in India and America: ‘Here, you get 1,000% reward for it’

An Indian man living in the United States has shared his journey from repeatedly appearing for competitive examinations in India to choosing an unconventional career path that eventually took him abroad. In a video posted on Instagram, he reflected on the pressure, financial struggles and uncertainty he faced before deciding to pursue hotel management. - An Indian man said he chose a different career path after repeated exam failures and later got an opportunity in the US. (Instagram/kartikinspire)

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Kartik Chauhan said he initially joined the competitive exam race after watching friends prepare for exams such as JEE, NEET, UPSC and government jobs. However, after facing multiple failures and mounting pressure, he decided to take a different route.

‘There was a lot of frustration’ Sharing his experience, Chauhan said, "If you are preparing for JEE, NEET, UPSC, or any government job in India, I respect all of them. But here I am sharing my journey. A few years ago, seeing my friends, I also entered this race. I took exams, failed many times and there was a lot of frustration. There was a lot of pressure from family. I wanted to do something for my parents, build a house; our financial condition wasn't good, and I used to overthink a lot. But then I chose something different from my relatives and friends. I did hotel management and worked for three years as a pastry chef at Marriott Hotel. Then I got an opportunity to move to America. Whether it is India or America, the struggle exists everywhere. But if you struggle in America, you get a 1,000% reward for it."

Watch the clip here: